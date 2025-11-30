Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for November 30th – December 6th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – A chilly stretch of mid-December weather is setting up across Clarksville-Montgomery County, bringing a mix of sunshine, clouds, and several rounds of light precipitation.

Temperatures will dip well below freezing on multiple nights, and early-week systems may produce brief rain and snow showers. Here’s a detailed look at the days ahead.

Sunday will start off cloudy before gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 42 degrees. A northwest wind around 10 mph, gusting up to 20 mph, will keep the air feeling brisk throughout the afternoon.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures dropping to around 22 degrees. North-northwest winds near 5 mph will shift to the northeast after midnight, adding to the cold, clear conditions.

Monday will bring increasing clouds and a chance of rain and snow showers between noon and 3:00pm, followed by a chance of rain showers into the late afternoon. The high will reach near 43 degrees with a light east wind. Precipitation chances sit around 30%.

Monday night will turn active, with rain showers transitioning to snow showers after 3:00am. Expect a low around 29 degrees with calm winds becoming north-northwest at about 5 mph. Precipitation chances rise sharply to 90%.

Tuesday offers a slight chance of rain and snow showers before 9:00am, then a slight chance of rain from 9:00am to noon. Highs will be near 37 degrees under partly sunny skies, with north-northwest winds between 5 and 10 mph. Precipitation chances hold near 20%.

Tuesday night will be mostly clear with patchy fog developing after 11:00pm. Temperatures fall to around 20 degrees, and light north winds will shift to calm conditions overnight.

Wednesday will feature early morning patchy fog before skies turn sunny. High temperatures reach near 46 degrees, with calm winds becoming southerly around 5 mph during the day.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a low near 29 degrees. Winds remain light, shifting from calm to northwest at around 5 mph after midnight.

Thursday stays cloudy primarily with a colder high near 37 degrees as winterlike air settles back in.

Thursday night brings a 30% chance of snow showers under mostly cloudy skies, with lows dipping to around 24 degrees.

As Clarksville-Montgomery County moves through the week, residents should stay prepared for fluctuating temperatures, patchy fog, and occasional wintry precipitation. Light snow chances return late in the period, so keep an eye on updated forecasts as conditions evolve.