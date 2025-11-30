Clarksville Obituary: Charish Lynn Strong Brooks

Clarksville, TN – Charish Lynn Strong Brooks, age 22, of Cunningham, TN passed away on Wednesday, November 26th, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 5:00pm on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Minister David Batson officiating.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 3:00pm until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Charish entered this life on June 19th, 2003 in Lindenwold, New Jersey to David Strong and Rebecca Fletcher Strong. She was a current student at Western Governors University, diligently working towards her dream of becoming a special education teacher. Her unwavering commitment to young learners was evident in her role as a pre-k teacher, where she embraced each child with warmth and enthusiasm.

Known for her expansive heart, Charish brought joy not only to the children she taught, but also to everyone fortunate enough to know her. On October 25th, 2025, Charish married the love of her life, Nicholas Brooks. Alongside her family, Charish attended Greater Lighthouse Church. She had a great appreciation for the simple joys of life. She found happiness in reading, often losing herself in the pages of her favorite books.

The holidays, particularly Christmas, were especially meaningful to her. Among her treasured possessions was an extensive collection of snow globes, reflecting the spirit of the season she adored. Tulips and sunflowers were her favorite flowers, both symbolizing her bright and cheerful personality, bringing happiness and beauty into the lives of those around her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Nicholas Brooks; siblings, Daniel Strong, Mimi Strong, Liem Rone, Travis LaMotte, Isabella LaMotte, and Dalton (Jasmine) Kaiser; grandparents, Vicki Fletcher, Carol Strong, and Mickey Strong; mother-in-law, and father-in-law, Laurie and David Brooks; brothers and sisters-in-law, Anakin Baublitz (Mary Claire), Caden Brooks, Leland Brooks, and Hailyn Brooks. Charish also leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and two nephews whom will miss her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Bobby Fletcher and paternal grandfather, Verdon Strong.

The family asks that her name “Charish”, serves as a heartfelt reminder to cherish your loved ones and hold them close to your hearts.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com