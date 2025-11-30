Clarksville Obituary: Jewel Mae Seay

Clarksville, TN – Jewel Mae Seay, of Indian Mound, TN, passed away on November 27th, 2025, at 95 years old.

Jewel was born in Indian Mound, TN on July 3rd, 1930, to the late Cyrus Jackson and Dovie Trice. In addition to her parents, Jewel is preceded in death by her husband, Marshall Seay, and her brothers, Herman, Gene, and Jr. Jackson.

Jewel is survived by her sons, Ronnie Seay (Kay) and Barry Atkins; sister, Shirley Broadbent; grandchildren, Barry Wayne Seay (Dawn), Justin Seay (Kelly), and Kayla Owens (Justin); great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kamryn, Tyler, Kristen, Wyatt, Mckayleigh, Luke, and Lila; great-great-grandchildren, Liam and Beckham; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home at 12:00pm on Thursday, December 4th, 2025, with visitation from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home. Burial will follow services at Sango Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Alzheimer’s Association.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN, 37040, 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.