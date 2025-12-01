32.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 1, 2025
APSU Hosts 2nd Annual Govs Creative Arts Festival at Downtown Commons

By Tony Centonze
2nd Annual APSU Govs Arts Fest at Downtown Commons. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) annual Govs Creative Arts Fest was held recently at Downtown Commons. The community-focused event, which is free and open to the public, featured hands-on art activities like printmaking and calligraphy, live music by Music for Mercy and others, and food from local vendors.

APSU’s Kevin Loveland said, “This is our second year. It started with a Google grant, which was offered as an incentive to create accessible art experiences for the community. We thought this was a great way to bring art downtown and make it open and public.

“We had music faculty performing art pieces. Right now, we have Music for Mercy. We had spoken word poetry and dance performances. We also have musical theater students performing, the Governor’s own Band, and Jay Ammo, a former contestant on The Voice.”

Grayson Nicholson explained that the event is really a joint effort. “It is a partnership with the College of Arts & Letters and CECA, the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts. And we want to say thanks to everyone at Downtown Commons who helped us put this together.”

Photo Gallery

Clarksville Obituary: John “Johnnie” Douglas Seay
