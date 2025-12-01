APSU Men’s Basketball Heads to Kent State for Midweek Showdown of Top Offense vs. Top Defense

Austin Peay (4-3) at Kent State (7-1)

Tuesday, December 3rd, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Kent, OH | M.A.C. Center

Clarksville, TN – The best defense in the Atlantic Sun Conference meets the best offense in the Mid-American Conference, as the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team faces Kent State in a Tuesday 6:00pm CT clash at the Memorial Athletic and Convocational Center in Kent, Ohio.

Austin Peay (4-3) faces its second-straight team from the MAC, as it is coming off a 77-59 victory against Northern Illinois, November 25th, at F&M Bank Arena. Collin Parker paced the APSU Govs with 30 points in the win against the Huskies – the highest-scoring performance by a Gov during the 2025-26 season.

A Montgomery City, Missouri native, Parker went 10-for-19 from the field, 3-for-5 from three, and 7-for-8 from the free throw line in his fifth-straight game scoring in double figures. Parker leads the Govs with 15.3 points per game across four starts and has APSU’s top-two scoring games of the season after also scoring 22 at UNC Greensboro, November 15th.

The reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year, Tate McCubbin is second on the team with 13.1 points per game, and scored at least 12 points in 6-of-7 appearances this year. The sophomore guard/forward also paces APSU with 19 three-pointers and 6.4 rebounds per game, while his 10 steals are tied with Parker, Matt Enright, and Zyree Collins for the top mark on the team.

Collins leads the APSU Govs with 24 assists and is third on the team with 12.3 points per game – the fifth-most by a freshman in their first seven-career games since 2000. Entering last Tuesday’s game against NIU, Collins also had scored in double figures across each of his first six-career games, making him the first Gov to score 10-plus points in more than two games to begin a career.

After being the first Gov off the bench in the first three games of the season, Rashsaud Marshall has started each of the last four games in APSU’s frontcourt. He is coming off his third-straight game scoring in double figures, while also collecting a season-high nine rebounds and tabbing career-high three steals.

Austin Peay State University leads the ASUN in scoring defense (65.4), field-goal percentage defense (40.2%). Additionally, the APSU Govs have held 6-of-7 opponents below their season scoring average. In all six of those games, the Govs have held opponents to at least seven points below their average and three teams – Northern Illinois, Bryan, and Air Force – to 13 points fewer than their season average.

From The Jump

The Governors’ matchup against Kent State (7-1) is the second in program history and the first since the Golden Flashes earned a 94-67 win in Kent, Ohio.Wednesday’s game will be live-streamed on ESPN+ with Cam Manna and Jana Ashley on the call.

After beating Northern Illinois in Clarksville last time out, Austin Peay State University begins a two-game road trip with its second-ever meeting against Kent State.

The Golden Flashes won the lone previous meeting 94-67, November 22nd, 2005.

Collin Parker leads Austin Peay State University with 15.3 points per game, and is averaging 20.7 points per game in his last three games.

Parker is second on the team with 5.9 rebounds per game, and has at least eight rebounds in three of his last four games.

Tate McCubbin leads the Govs with 6.5 rebounds per game and is second on the team with 13.1 points per game.

Zyree Collins’ 24 assists pace APSU. Collins was limited to three points and 10 minutes last time out against Northern Illinois due to injury.

Rashaud Marshall leads the APSU Govs with six blocks, 18 offensive rebounds, and a 68.8 field-goal percentage.

Austin Peay State University is 46th nationally with an ASUN-best 65.4 scoring defense.

The Governors also are eighth nationally with an ASUN-best 11.3 steals per game.

About the Kent State Golden Flashes

Kent State went 24-12 overall with an 11-7 record in MACtion last season. The Golden Flashes fell to Miami (OH) in the MAC Tournament Semifinals and earned a bid to the 2025 NIT. After upsetting St. Bonaventure and Stanford in the first two rounds, KSU fell to Loyola Chicago 72-52 in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The Golden Flashes were picked to finish third in the MAC Preseason Coaches Poll. Delrecco Gillespie was named a First Team All-MAC Preseason Team selection, the program’s lone preseason selection.

15th-year head coach Rob Senderoff returns eight athletes from last season, highlighted by Delrecco Gillespie who is averaging 19.5 points, and 12.8 rebounds with 13 blocks and 14 assists in eight starts. Gillespie is the nation’s double-double leader, recording at least 10 points and 10 rebounds in all eight games.

He is also the nation’s rebounding leader with 102, while his 9.0 defensive rebounds per game are best for second in Division I. Additionally, his 3.75 offensive rebounds per game lead the MAC and rank 20th nationally. Gillespie has made at least five field goals every game this season, with his 59 on the season ranking the 10th-best in Division I this year.

Morgan Safford is second on KSU with 16.7 points per game, while Cian Medley’s 53 assists lead the MAC and are eighth nationally.

The Golden Flashes’ roster features nine newcomers, consisting of six freshmen. UNLV transfer Rob Whaley Jr. is fourth on the team with 10.9 points per game and has two 20-point nights through eight games and three starts.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team heads to the Lone Star State for a Sunday 1:00pm contest against UTRGV at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.