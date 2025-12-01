Clarksville Obituary: Dorothy Marie Graves

Clarksville, TN – Dorothy Marie Graves, age 96, of Clarksville, TN was born Dorothy Marie Harris in Obion County, TN on September 5th, 1929. She was “born again” in 1941 when she accepted Jesus into her heart as a young girl.

She was born into her eternal home in heaven on Friday, November 28th, 2025.

Dorothy, (Dot) was one of 16 children, 8 boys and 8 girls. In the birth order, she was No. 8. Her parents, Will and Mildred Harris preceded her in death as well as 12 of her siblings, 7 brothers and 5 sisters. She was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mama, Granny, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She was the epitome of strength and nurture for her family. She loved keeping children, working meticulously in her flowers and providing a grand meal on the table at a moment’s notice. She was a “sweet pickle” chef and baked hundreds of loaves of sourdough bread. She enjoyed enormously sharing her jars of pickles and loaves of bread with others. She was a member of 2nd Mile Church, where she enjoyed the teaching and preaching of her pastor, Cal Hampton.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00pm on Friday, December 5th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. A private, family burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00am until the hour of service at the funeral home.

In addition to her parents and 12 siblings, she is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, George Allen Graves; daughter, Deborah Jean Caira; sons-in-law, Harold Bumpus and Anthony Caira.

Survivors include her children, Dianne Bumpus, Monte Graves (Vickie), Dottie Couts (Gary), and Donna Rainey (Mike); grandchildren, Charlie Bumpus (Mary), Sandie Hetland (Brian), Angie Smothers (Danny), Elizabeth Graves, Wade Rainey (Kacey), and Layne Jones (Sean), 17 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Bill Harris, and sisters, Peggy Crigger, and Janice Winset.

Pallbearers will be Charlie Bumpus, Brian Hetland, Danny Smothers, Mike Rainey, Wade Rainey, and Sean Jones.

Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Aseracare Hospice, her wonderful caregivers: Paulette, Heather and Tanja, her sweet neighbors: Brigette and Roy, Tanquil and Allegra and long-time friends, Ralph and Frances Conklin who were faithful to deliver the current HomeLife magazines and devotionals.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com

In remembrance of her life, flowers or donations to the mission work of her grandson, Wade Rainey and his family in the Dominican Republic are equally welcomed.

www.globaloutreach.org/giving/missionary-details/the-rainey-family

Or check by mail:

(in the memo line: Acct #5943)

Global Outreach International (Rainey family)

PO Box 1

Tupelo, MS 38802