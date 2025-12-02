Clarksville Obituary: Frank Bradford Pride

Clarksville, TN – Frank Bradford Pride, known to family and friends as “Brad”, passed away peacefully at his home in Stewart, Tennessee on November 24th, 2025. He was 82 years old.

Brad was born on August 5th, 1943, in Providence, Rhode Island, the son of Frank and Josephine (Tallman) Pride. He grew up in Wakefield, Rhode Island, attending Wakefield Elementary and South Kingstown High School. During his youth, he enjoyed playing Little League baseball and High School football, and he worked as a golf caddy at the Point Judith Country Club in Narragansett.

A 1961 graduate of South Kingstown High School, Brad went on to receive a scholarship to the University of Rhode Island, where he majored in business and business education.

In 1964, Brad married Priscilla Clement, and the couple soon moved to Vermont. There, he began his professional career with the General Electric Company in Burlington, working in the Missiles and Armament Department as a Systems Analyst. Later, they returned to Rhode Island, where Brad taught accounting and business law at Westerly High School and Rhode Island Junior College. He also worked part-time as a realtor with Randall Realty.

Brad was active in his community and was elected Richmond Town Council President, additionally serving as police commissioner for several years.

After 28 years of teaching, Brad and Priscilla moved to Tennessee, where they continued to make their home.

Brad is survived by his wife, Priscilla; his sons, Matthew, of Stewart, TN, and Seth, of Rhode Island; and his daughter, Rebecca, of Clarksville, TN. He also leaves eight grandchildren, Zachariah Pride, Isaiah Pride, Jedadiah Pride, Arianna Turrisi, Jarrod Pride, Darnell Pride, Siobhan Shanklin, and Jabbar Bell; and eleven great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of Nave Funeral Home, 931.289.4277, NaveFuneralHomes.com.