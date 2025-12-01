Clarksville Obituary: Gloria Mae Vesely Nelson

Clarksville, TN – Gloria Mae Vesely Nelson, age 59, of Clarksville TN, passed away on November 19th, 2025. She was born on October 28th, 1966 in Phoenix, AZ to Eric Vesely (Amy Vesely) and Ruth Tice (Don Tice).
Gloria had a kind heart and helped anyone in need. She enjoyed being around friends and everyone knew that the party didn’t start until Gloria arrived and had a “frosty beverage” in hand. During football season, Gloria loved cheering on the Oakland Raiders and the Alabama Crimson Tide. Along with being a social butterfly, she loved all things purple and girly, her dog Trouble, and extra onions on everything.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Ambur Nelson Bell. She is survived by her daughter Jaymee Nelson Vickrey (Kenny Vickrey); grandchildren: Ace Hannah, Kenny Vickrey IV, and Watson Vickrey; and sister Karen Vesely (Evan Siegelman).
The family will host a Celebration of Life in Gloria’s honor at the Taproom at the Blackhorse on Saturday, January 3rd at 3:00pm.
Please visit Gloria's guest book at www.sykesfuneralhom.com and share a memory with the family.
