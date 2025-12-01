Clarksville Obituary: John “Johnnie” Douglas Seay

Clarksville, TN – John “Johnnie” Douglas Seay age 63, of Erin, TN, passed away Thursday, November 27th, 2025.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00pm Thursday, December 4th, 2025 at the Chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Pastor Denny Bore and Mike Lindsey officiating. Burial will follow in the Seay Family Cemetery.

The Seay family will receive friends on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Thursday afternoon.

Johnnie entered this life on January 22nd, 1962 in Erin, TN, son to the late John Wilbur Seay and Willie Mai Varden Seay. Johnnie a lifelong resident of Houston County, was a hardworking man who took great pride in taking care and supporting his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend to so many; he will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Johnnie was preceded in death by his son, John Nicholas Andrew Seay; father-in-law, George Andrew Dennis; siblings, Earl “Wayne” Seay, Wilbur “Neal” Seay, David Scott Seay; Judy Ann Seay; and brother in laws, William Troy Anderson, and Allen Clay Mathis.

Survivors include his loving wife of 24 years, Shawna Georgette Seay; children, Zachary Tyler Ewing Dennis (Brandi Deason), Caitlin Alizabeth Georgeann Dennis (Jason) Miller, Brittney Nicole Cooksey, Raelynn Grace Cooksey; sister, Mary Lynn Mathis; and mother-in-law, Sheila Ann Dennis. Johnnie also leaves behind his precious grandchildren, Lizzie Rae, Zachary Michael (Karlee) Miller, Kelsey Cheyanne Miller, Macie Jean Miller, Bradley Allen Miller; great-grandchild, Bennett Lee Allen Miller; and lifelong best friend, Walter (Marion) Herrington.

Serving as pallbearers will be Walter Herrington, Terry Ferbee, Marshall Nichols, Zachary Dennis, Brittney Cooksey, Brian Mathis, David Anderson, and George Dennis. Honorary pallbearers will be Gene Hogan, Shane Tomlinson, Austin Pulley, Jarred Parrott, Ian Cooksey, Garrett Seay, and Luke Reddick.

