Clarksville Obituary: Robert Washington Workman

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life service for Robert Washington Workman, age 90, of Southside, Tennessee, will be at noon Saturday, December 6th, 2025, at Sykes Funeral Home in Clarksville. Burial will follow at Southside Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the hour of service.

Robert served in the US Coast Guard stationed in Key West, Florida from 1956-1960. During this time, he met his bride of 66 years, Yvonne Francois Workman. He charmed her into moving to Southside where they raised their family. Robert went on to teach school, served the Montgomery County School System as the Transportation Director and later returned to the classroom, teaching and coaching. He coached high school football, girls high school basketball, and boys high school soccer.

He enjoyed working with his hands as a woodworker, artist and maker. He loved the outdoors and a well-made campfire. He enjoyed working the farm, fishing and camping trips with the Warioto Camping Club. Robert enjoyed life, loved people and served the local church.

He volunteered with the Montgomery County Rescue Squad in the 1970s and continued his focus on Marine safety by serving in the Clarksville Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was awarded a Quilt of Valor by the Quilts of Valor (QOV) Foundation in September 2017 as a gesture of appreciation and comfort for his service to protect the United States.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Rodney & Mary Nell Workman and one brother William Bradshaw Workman. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Yvonne Francois Workman and one brother Alan Workman; sons Robert “Bob” Montgomery Workman (Kelli), William Leonard Workman (Suki), and daughter Bonnie Workman Schrock (Fletcher); four grandchildren Ashley McMurry Schrock Lai (Anthony), Hannah McMurry Schrock Scheper (Andy), Elizabeth McMurry Schrock Sikes, and Wesley Robert McMurry Schrock (Bethany); six great grand-children and several nieces and nephews.

The family requests expressions of sympathy be made to the Southside Cemetery in care of Ben Workman, 4780 Chapel Hill Road, Southside, TN 37171.

Please visit Robert’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.