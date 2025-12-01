Clarksville Pets of the Week for December 1st, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need good homes in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of December 1st, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters. Additionally, there are opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and support for fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Jaymie is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She is fully vetted and will be spayed before heading to her forever family. Come visit with her in the yard. Also, please remember to check ALL breed restrictions and policies if renting or living on Post. Be prepared before adopting. Come visit.

Puddles is an adult female Cane Corso. Fully vetted and spayed so she can go home the same day. PLEASE do your breed research. She will need an adopter with experience and familiarity with this breed. They are fantastic dogs but need definite boundaries and strong leadership. If you are interested please stop by and visit with her in the yard. Also remember to check all breed restrictions if on Post or renting. We don’t want her ending up back in the shelter or homeless!!!

Kenya is a young female Cane Corso mix. She is fully vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. PLEASE do research before adopting. She might be pure Corso or might have some possible Mastiff in her as well. Both are XL breeds that require breed knowledge. They can be wonderful family members if all their needs are met.

Nairobi is also an adult female Cane Corso. Fully vetted and spayed so she is available to go home the same day. Again, please do breed research as they are XL dogs who need a good leader and plenty of enrichment activities and exercise. These dogs are wonderful family members but do have special requirements to help them integrate into a family. Check breed restrictions if on Post or renting PLEASE!

Tokyo is another adult female Cane Corso. She is vetted and spayed. She has been with a family and is very attached to her people. She needs a home where she is the only pet and with older children.

Minkie is a female Domestic shorthair. Fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. Come see her in the cat room.

Apple Cider is a female Domestic Shorthair mix kitten. She is vetted and will be spayed upon adoption. She can be seen in the Cat Room.

True is a young female domestic shorthair. She is very loving, adventurous and chill. Fully vetted, will be spayed upon adoption and litter trained. She needs a home and family willing to just let her adapt on her own timeline. She is a wonderful companion.

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, now located at 437 Jordan Road (North Clarksville), 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.

*Come visit them at their new facility*.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help animals through foster programs, donations, fundraisers and other family-friendly activities. Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Sylvester Smellone (Hey I don’t name them I just feature them LOL, but a 10 for creativity to the rescue gals) He is a small Blk/Wht/Tuxedo Domestic Shorthair mix. Vetted and neutered, Sly is also litter trained. He is a bit shy initially but warms up quickly. He is always looking for snuggles at night and lots of playtime during the day.

He does need a kitty friend to help socialize him, so another cat in the home would be perfect. Sly is fine with children too. Dogs might be unknown at this time.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on FaceBook, www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

* Fosters are always needed!*

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Harry is a sweet adult male cat. Fully vetted, neutered, litter trained and he is FIV+ ( Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) He is a very sweet loving boy and he does need to be the only cat in the home. *Foster homes are always needed.

For more information and application please contact: CATS Contact info: Text Susan at 931.305.8212 or leave a message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Bilbo is a 2 year old male mixed breed. He is neutered, fully vetted and on flea and HW prevention. Does great in his kennel too. Bilbo is currently being treated for Lyme disease and is doing great. He is good with people, very sweet and meet and greets are required if there are children and other pets in the home. He has a great temperament but hasn’t spent a lot of time with small children so that’s why a meet and greet is important.

If you would love to add him to your family, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.220.8154, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

River is a 2 year old male Terrier mix. Fully vetted, neutered and is kennel trained and working very hard on house training. He does well with dogs and children but a meet and greet is still required if other pets are in the home. Please remember to check any breed/pet restrictions if you rent or live on Post! Fosters are always needed.

They are waiting for you and can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Squiggy is a year old male Australian Shepherd mix. Fully vetted, neutered and house/dog door trained. He is quite athletic and always up for outdoor adventures. He is good with children and other dogs. You can find him and fill out an application at our website twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.217.1587 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Lianna is a 1 year old female Tabby mix. She is fully vetted, spayed and litter trained. She is a bit shy initially but warms up quickly. She has done well with other cats and is looking for a soft lap to land in and a warm loving home.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats or how to become a Foster family, please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FaceBook page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Duke is an adult Yellow lab mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. He is house-trained, not kennel-trained. Medium energy and has done well with children and other dogs. Sweet boy.

To complete an application now and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/duke or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. *Foster families are always needed. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Rocco is a fantastic 7 month old male Cane Corso/Boxer mix. He is fully vetted, house and kennel trained and not yet neutered. He is silly, funny and very much a loveable wiggle butt. He is looking for a forever family that will A) continue his training and set him up for success as he is still a puppy. He will need structure and plenty of playtime and exercise. B) Lots of training and enrichment toys and a yard for zoomies would be a great thing too.

He will be a wonderful addition to some lucky home. You must check breed/pet restrictions if on Post or renting. Contact Michelle for a meet and greet today!

Hot Rod’s Garage

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together.Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application and check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Storm is a beautiful male young Labrador mix. He is fully vetted, neutered, and house trained. He listens very well, is very sweet and gets along with everyone. He does need a NO cat home please. Storm just has so much love to give and is waiting for his forever family. If looking for a great adventure/jogging, hiking buddy Storm is ready!

For more information call: 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing

3 Friends Animal Rescue

Dexter is a 3 year old male mixed breed. He and his siblings came from a Memphis shelter after being rescued from an unfortunate situation. He is fully vetted, microchipped, neutered and almost house trained. He is fine with other dogs, seems to be fine with cats too. Dexter loves his soft bed, toys and lots of cuddles. Please check ALL pet restrictions if renting or living on Post.

For more information and an application please contact Kathline at 3friendsrescue@gmail.com or call/text 615.270.9980. Please contact the rescue if you would like to become a Foster. You will be helping the rescue very much!