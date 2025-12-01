39.1 F
Clarksville
Monday, December 1, 2025
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and Surrounding Areas

Clarksville Weather ForecastClarksville, TN – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County and the surrounding region, including Stewart County, Robertson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, and Cheatham County.

The advisory will be in effect from 9:00pm this evening through 8:00am CT Tuesday, as a wintry mix moves across Middle Tennessee.

Residents can expect a combination of light ice, sleet, and wet snow, with minor accumulations possible overnight. While totals are not expected to be heavy, even light amounts may create slippery conditions on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roads. The National Weather Service warns that these hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute, especially before sunrise.

Communities throughout the region—including Springfield, Dickson, Ashland City, Dover, Waverly, Erin, McEwen, and Clarksville—should prepare for deteriorating conditions late tonight as temperatures drop and precipitation transitions to frozen forms.

Local officials urge drivers to slow down, allow extra travel time, and use caution on all roadways. Those who must travel early Tuesday morning are encouraged to check the latest road conditions by calling 511, Tennessee’s traveler information hotline.

As the system moves out shortly after daybreak, temperatures are expected to rise enough to improve conditions by late morning. However, residents should remain alert for refreezing in shaded or untreated areas.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and advisories as conditions continue to evolve.

Clarksville Obituary: Robert Washington Workman
Clarksville Obituary: Gloria Mae Vesely Nelson
