APSU Highlights How Artificial Intelligence Can Stretch Holiday Gift Budgets

Clarksville, TN – A PwC survey reports 80% of holiday gift budgets are expected to be spent by the end of Cyber Monday.

In response, Austin Peay State University (APSU) is sharing artificial intelligence (AI) prompts that provide personalized solutions for budget-conscious consumers.

Using AI for Shopping Assistance

Creating a Strategy

Dr. Pilsik Choi, an associate professor of marketing, emphasizes the importance of avoiding common retail tactics, such as time pressure and inflated holiday pricing, which create

“Retailers sometimes mark up prices before applying discounts, making sales appear more attractive than they really are,” Choi said. “A smart approach is to track prices over time and calculate savings from the original price to determine if a discount is significant.”

Simply copy and paste into your preferred AI tool to generate responses.







Dynamic Budget Allocation

Personalization

For those who prefer experiences to products, AI prompts offer a way to blend budget consciousness with personalization.

“When it comes to choosing gifts for the people we know best, it’s important to remember shared experiences are generally better gifts than tangible items,” said Dr. Terry Damron, an associate professor of marketing. “There is strong evidence supporting the ability of shared experiences to improve relationships and generate happiness. Children often struggle to remember last year’s toys but can vividly recall family experiences.”

This set of prompts adds personalization to creating intentional gift-giving experiences.

Experiences

“The person I’m shopping for prefers experiences over things. Come up with meaningful experience-based gift ideas across categories like events, subscriptions, creative activities, outdoor adventures, or learning opportunities.”

“Here is a quick profile of the person I’m shopping for: [age, interests, hobbies, personality, budget]. Give me 10 thoughtful gift ideas that suit the recipient’s personality. Add a short explanation of why each idea works and include an approximate price range.”

DIY

“I have the following materials: [list supplies]. Suggest creative, polished DIY gift ideas I can make using only what I already have.”

“Create a short, lighthearted poem or mini-story that highlights [recipient’s traits or a memory we share]. Keep it warm but not overly dramatic.”

Adding AI assistance to the traditional shopping experience can help consumers navigate the holiday season with greater confidence and less stress.