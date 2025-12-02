27.9 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, December 2, 2025
HomeSportsBanana Ball Brings High-Energy Baseball Back to First Horizon Park June 18th–20th,...
Sports

Banana Ball Brings High-Energy Baseball Back to First Horizon Park June 18th–20th, 2026

News Staff
By News Staff
Banana Ball Announces 2026 Nashville Stop Featuring Party Animals and Tailgaters

Nashville SoundsNashville, TN – Nashville and First Horizon Park have been announced as hosts for Banana Ball in 2026. The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters will come to First Horizon Park June 18th-20th.

Fresh off a historic 2025 Banana Ball World Tour that included stops at numerous Major League Baseball and National Football League venues, including Nissan Stadium, 2026 will feature stops at 75 different stadiums across 45 states.

During the 2026 Banana Ball Selection Show, the two newest Banana Ball teams, The Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Indians, were also announced along with details of the Banana Ball Championship League, set to debut in 2026.

Banana Ball is set to return to First Horizon Park for the first time since the 2024 season. “We are ecstatic to have Banana Ball back at First Horizon Park next summer,” said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Adam English. “Banana Ball has transformed standard baseball and captivated millions of fans across the world, and we know that our fans here in Nashville will be excited to come out for this can’t miss event.”

Dubbed as the “Fastest and most entertaining game of baseball”, players, fans, coaches, and umpires, are known to break out in choreographed dances and engage the crowd with epic scoring celebrations. Since the beginning of Banana Ball in 2016, the Bananas have sold out every single game – over 200 and counting.

Previous article
Clarksville Obituary: Bessie Mae Haley Mosley
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2025 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information