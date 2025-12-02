Banana Ball Brings High-Energy Baseball Back to First Horizon Park June 18th–20th, 2026

Nashville, TN – Nashville and First Horizon Park have been announced as hosts for Banana Ball in 2026. The Party Animals and Texas Tailgaters will come to First Horizon Park June 18th-20th.

Fresh off a historic 2025 Banana Ball World Tour that included stops at numerous Major League Baseball and National Football League venues, including Nissan Stadium, 2026 will feature stops at 75 different stadiums across 45 states.

During the 2026 Banana Ball Selection Show, the two newest Banana Ball teams, The Loco Beach Coconuts and the Indianapolis Indians, were also announced along with details of the Banana Ball Championship League, set to debut in 2026.

Banana Ball is set to return to First Horizon Park for the first time since the 2024 season. “We are ecstatic to have Banana Ball back at First Horizon Park next summer,” said Sounds General Manager and Chief Operating Officer, Adam English. “Banana Ball has transformed standard baseball and captivated millions of fans across the world, and we know that our fans here in Nashville will be excited to come out for this can’t miss event.”

Dubbed as the “Fastest and most entertaining game of baseball”, players, fans, coaches, and umpires, are known to break out in choreographed dances and engage the crowd with epic scoring celebrations. Since the beginning of Banana Ball in 2016, the Bananas have sold out every single game – over 200 and counting.