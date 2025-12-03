Clarksville Obituary: Bobby W. Stewart

Clarksville, TN – Bobby W. Stewart, age 69, passed away peacefully on December 2nd, 2025. Born on April 2nd, 1956, in Clarksville. Bobby was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose kindness and hard work touched many lives.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Marcie Wiggins Stewart, and by his children from Lori Sexton Stewart; Brandon Stewart (Samantha) and Shannon Stewart. Bobby was a proud grandfather to Ruby Stewart, Madison Baker, and Skylar Edlin, and step-grandfather to McKinley Shepherd, BryLee Hamlett, and Gunar Shepherd.

He is also survived by his stepson Dillon Shepherd (Mary Frances), along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will cherish his memory. Bobby was also preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathy Stewart.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Howard Stewart and Shirley Hollis Stewart; his grandparents Norfleet Odell Hollis, Ruth Gibbs Hollis, Florence Hodge Steward, and Mannie Steward; his sister Pam Stewart; his brother Greg Stewart; and brother-in-law Rick Jones.

He is also survived by his siblings Billy H. Stewart (Darlene), Randy Stewart (Beth), Cindy Jones, and Lisa McCormick (Billy).

Bobby dedicated his career to hard work, serving at State Industries, St. Thomas Hospital, and most recently as a supervisor at Slate Concrete. His commitment and integrity earned him the respect of colleagues and friends alike.

In his free time, Bobby enjoyed sipping coffee on the front porch with his two dogs, Oakley and Demi, a simple pleasure that brought him peace and joy. He also enjoyed football, Nascar, Gunsmoke, and traveling.

Bobby’s life was marked by love for his family, loyalty to his friends, and a strong work ethic. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.

Please visit Bobby’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.