Clarksville Obituary: Bobby W. Stewart

Clarksville, TN – Bobby W. Stewart, age 69, passed away peacefully on December 2nd, 2025. Born on April 2nd, 1956, in Clarksville. Bobby was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend whose kindness and hard work touched many lives.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Marcie Wiggins Stewart, and by his children from Lori Sexton Stewart; Brandon Stewart (Samantha) and Shannon Stewart. Bobby was a proud grandfather to Ruby Stewart, Madison Baker, and Skylar Edlin, and step-grandfather to McKinley Shepherd, BryLee Hamlett, and Gunar Shepherd.
He is also survived by his stepson Dillon Shepherd (Mary Frances), along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins who will cherish his memory. Bobby was also preceded in death by his beloved wife Kathy Stewart.
Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Howard Stewart and Shirley Hollis Stewart; his grandparents Norfleet Odell Hollis, Ruth Gibbs Hollis, Florence Hodge Steward, and Mannie Steward; his sister Pam Stewart; his brother Greg Stewart; and brother-in-law Rick Jones.
He is also survived by his siblings Billy H. Stewart (Darlene), Randy Stewart (Beth), Cindy Jones, and Lisa McCormick (Billy).
Bobby dedicated his career to hard work, serving at State Industries, St. Thomas Hospital, and most recently as a supervisor at Slate Concrete. His commitment and integrity earned him the respect of colleagues and friends alike.
In his free time, Bobby enjoyed sipping coffee on the front porch with his two dogs, Oakley and Demi, a simple pleasure that brought him peace and joy. He also enjoyed football, Nascar, Gunsmoke, and traveling.
Bobby’s life was marked by love for his family, loyalty to his friends, and a strong work ethic. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
A celebration of life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital.
Please visit Bobby’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
About Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory
The caring and experienced professionals at Sykes Funeral Home and Crematory are here to support you through this difficult time. We offer a range of personalized services tailored to your family’s specific needs and preferences. You can rely on us to help you plan a personal and lasting tribute to your loved one. We will carefully guide you through the many decisions that must be made during this challenging time.
You are welcome to call us at any time, any day of the week, for immediate assistance. Or, visit our funeral home in person at your convenience. We also provide a wealth of information on our website, allowing you to learn more from the comfort of your own home.
Sykes Funeral Home is Middle Tennessee’s exclusive provider of Veterans Funeral Care. As members of this network, we deliver world-class service to former and current members of the U.S. military and their families. All package prices for this program can be found at the links above. Whether you choose a National Cemetery, burial at sea, or even a private cemetery, we guarantee that military honors will be conducted appropriately.
For more information, visit their website at www.sykesfuneralhome.com