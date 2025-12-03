35.8 F
Clarksville Finance and Revenue Office Closure Planned Friday for Employee Funeral

City of ClarksvilleClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville Department of Finance & Revenue will be closed to the public on Friday, December 5th, 2025, from 1:00pm to 4:30pm, so that employees may attend the funeral for Joan Peacher Evans who had been on the departmental staff.

This closure includes the Finance & Revenue operations within the North Clarksville Service Center, as well as Clarksville City Hall.

On behalf of the entire City of Clarksville employee family, deepest sympathies are extended to the family by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts, Chief of Staff James Halford, and Chief Financial Officer Christen Wilcox

