Clarksville Obituary: Evelyn “Faye” Lindsey Guthrie

Clarksville, TN – Evelyn “Faye” Lindsey Guthrie, born on November 27th, 1946, left this Earth to descend into Heaven with the Lord on November 29th, 2025. Faye was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Guthrie, parents, Ervin and Beulah Lindsey; sisters, Jean Elizabeth Young, Mary Lou Buren, Margaret Heaton; and brother, Charles Lindsey.

Faye leaves behind her children; John “Scottie” Scott (Patty) Guthrie, Barry Ray “Bubba” (Kisha) Guthrie, and Kimberly LeAnne “Kim”(Andrea) Guthrie Nicholson; grandchildren, Joshua (Dora) Guthrie, Krystal (Colby) Guthrie Powell; Audreyanne Guthrie, McKinleigh Guthrie, Jayci (Ashton) Nicholson Hembree; bonus grandloves, Austin, Jacob (Emilee), Brayden, Marissa, Easton, Skyla; great grandchildren, James, Victorya, Philip Guthrie and Cannan Powell; bonus great grandloves Eric and Henden sisters, Clara Self, Dannie(Mitchell) Farmer, Annie Chandler, Norma (Bob) Null, Martha Defibaugh, and Penny Guthrie; brother, Danny (Sandy) Guthrie; along with a slew of nephews and nieces.

Faye was a Montgomery Central Highschool graduate in the class of 1964, a member of Grace Church of the Nazarene. Upon her retirement from Sam’s Optical, Faye continued her legacy of love, she will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 4th, 2025 at 10:00am in the Chapel of Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home with Pastor Rich Cook officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025 from 4:00pm-7:00pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow directly after the service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers: Josh Guthrie, Bobby Heaton, Andrea Slayden, Sammie Bass, Ashton Hembree, and Nicholas Puckett.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488.