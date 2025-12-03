Clarksville Obituary: Nathan Dwain Clark

Clarksville, TN – Nathan Dwain Clark, age 60, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, December 1st, 2025 at his home.

Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00am on Friday, December 5th, 2025, at Sango Real Life Church with Rev. Freddy T. Wyatt officiating.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3:00pm to 7:00pm at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Friday from 10:00am until the hour of service at the church.

Nathan entered this life on January 18th, 1965, in Searcy, Arkansas. He was a remarkable individual whose passion for life and unwavering commitment to the community will forever be remembered.

Nathan was a member of Sango Real Life, where he enjoyed worship and fellowship. He spent his entire career in retail management, beginning with Walmart, then the last 22 years as a store manager at Lowes. He earned many awards as a manager and held a deep respect for the team members at Lowe’s.

He had a love of sports, especially baseball, starting at an early age and playing through high school with American Legion, where he earned the nickname of “Duck”. Later golf became his passion, playing on courses all around the world.

Nathan was known as a loyal supporter and recognized community partner of various military organizations, including 5th Special Forces Group, 160th SOAR, and the 101st Airborne Division. His dedication to these groups exemplified his commitment to the men and women who serve our nation. Nathan was honored with the titles of both Tennessee Colonel Aide De Camp and Kentucky Colonel, reflecting his impact and service to the area.

Most recently, Nathan achieved distinction by being named the Champion of Fort Campbell, a testament to his unwavering support, contributions, and tireless efforts within his community. Nathan made such a lasting impact that he is being formally recognized in the Congressional Record, ensuring that his dedication, generosity, and spirit will be remembered for generations to come.

He is preceded in death by his father, Jimmy Dale Clark, and his mother and step-father, Barbara and Donald Hill.

Survivors include his loving wife, Marcia Winn Clark; children, Madison Clark, Montgomery Davie (Bailey) and Callie Ann Davie Cook (Patrick); grandchildren, Ryder Cook, Case Cook, Clayton Ann Cook, Tripper Cook, and Decatur Davie. Nathan also leaves behind his siblings, Renee Clark Hand (Steve), and Elizabeth Stone (Matt).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support Special Operations Warriors and their families through Special Ops Xcursions at www.specialopsxcursions.org/

Pallbearers will be Steve Hand, Steve Garner, Steven Knowles, Patrick Cook, Montgomery Davie, and Ryder Cook.

Honorary Pallbearers will be his Lowes Family at store #3003.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com