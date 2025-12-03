Clarksville Obituary: Roger Dean Justice

Clarksville, TN – Roger Dean Justice, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 81 years old.

Roger was born on June 13th, 1944, in Pikeville, KY, to the late Matt Justice and Bessie Justice. In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Justice; brother, James Ray Justice; sister, Brenda Musser; and granddaughter, Ashley Speegle.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Angela Espana, Tammy Simmons, Deania Obermeyer, and Dawn Justice; brother, Bruce Justice; sister Jean Newsome; grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Jason Webster, Ryan Picard, and Daniel Espana; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Carter, Alex Carter, Kayden Picard.

Roger was in the Airforce for four years as a plane mechanic before dedicating 27 years to working for Overnite as a truck driver where he retired.

Roger enjoyed woodworking, watching racing, football, and basketball, which he played in college.

Roger was also a member of the Barren River Baptist Church.

Roger was married to his beloved wife Donna Justice for over 60 treasured years

