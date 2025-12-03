26 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 3, 2025
Obituaries

Clarksville Obituary: Roger Dean Justice

June 13th, 1944 - November 28th, 2025

Roger Dean Justice
Roger Dean Justice

Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral HomeClarksville, TN – Roger Dean Justice, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025, at 81 years old.

Roger was born on June 13th, 1944, in Pikeville, KY, to the late Matt Justice and Bessie Justice. In addition to his parents, Roger is preceded in death by his loving wife, Donna Justice; brother, James Ray Justice; sister, Brenda Musser; and granddaughter, Ashley Speegle.

Roger is survived by his daughters, Angela Espana, Tammy Simmons, Deania Obermeyer, and Dawn Justice; brother, Bruce Justice; sister Jean Newsome; grandchildren, Jessica Smith, Jason Webster, Ryan Picard, and Daniel Espana; and great-grandchildren, Andrew Carter, Alex Carter, Kayden Picard.

Roger was in the Airforce for four years as a plane mechanic before dedicating 27 years to working for Overnite as a truck driver where he retired.

Roger enjoyed woodworking, watching racing, football, and basketball, which he played in college.

Roger was also a member of the Barren River Baptist Church.

Roger was married to his beloved wife Donna Justice for over 60 treasured years

About Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home

At Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, we offer you a comfortable welcoming environment to gather in remembrance of lives well lived. From the first phone call to the final disposition, our experienced staff will ensure your time with us is memorable and uplifting.

Our staff brings together decades of experience caring for families of all cultural backgrounds and diverse walks of life. At our funeral home, we will treat you and your loved ones like family with services that exceed your expectations. 

For more information, please visit www.neal-tarpley.com

