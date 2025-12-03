Mikaela’s Mutt Motel Hosts Dog Adoption Event at Old Glory Distilling Co.’s Silo Park

Clarksville, TN – There were some special guests at Old Glory Distilling Co.’s Silo Park recently, as several volunteers from Mikaela’s Mutt Motel brought some dogs who were looking for a new home.

Sarah Tackett was with Buttah. “He was part of a baker’s dozen, 13 puppies that were found in a 3′ x 8′ kennel in Kentucky, in deplorable conditions,” Tackett said. “They were saved, brought down to Mikaela’s Mutt Motel at the ranch, and they’ve been finding fosters. Two were adopted today.”

Buttah’s mom was a Pitbull, and judging by his short legs, they suspect the dad might be a Corgi or a Basset Hound. He and his siblings are estimated to be about 1-year old

Mikaela Lambert said Mikaela’s Mutt Motel was founded in 2022. “We’ve been fostering since 2016,” Lambert said. “Since we started, we’ve been able to rescue over 250 dogs. We pull them from euthanasia lists, get them fully vetted, and find them homes.

“We try to host an event every week. You can find a list of upcoming events at www.Mikaelasmuttmotel.org/events. Most of our dogs are in foster homes right now. We’re trying to raise funds for a new building on some land we recently acquired. We try to help as much as we can, but it’s all based on donations and foster homes.”

Photo Gallery