Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Highway Drive Lane for Natural Gas Line Maintenance Work

Alternating Traffic Pattern Established

Clarksville Gas and Water Department - CGWClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed approximately 500 feet of the southbound lane at 1221 Highway Drive between Pageant Lane and Paradise Hill Road for natural gas line maintenance work.

An alternating traffic pattern has been established while the work is underway. Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the directions of the onsite utility crew or choose an alternate travel route to avoid the work zone.

The gas line work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water Department South Service CenterClarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water, and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

