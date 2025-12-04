Clarksville Gas and Water Department closes Highway Drive Lane for Natural Gas Line Maintenance Work

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has closed approximately 500 feet of the southbound lane at 1221 Highway Drive between Pageant Lane and Paradise Hill Road for natural gas line maintenance work.

An alternating traffic pattern has been established while the work is underway. Motorists are asked to slow down and follow the directions of the onsite utility crew or choose an alternate travel route to avoid the work zone.

The gas line work is anticipated to be finished and the lane reopened by approximately 3:30pm.