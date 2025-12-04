Clarksville Obituary: Joan “Joannie” Peacher Evans

Clarksville, TN – Joan “Joannie” Peacher Evans, age 69, of Clarksville passed away on Monday, December 1st, 2025 at her residence.
Joannie was born on September 10th, 1956 in Clarksville, TN, to the late Millard Francis Peacher and Wilmuth Dowlen.
Joannie is survived by her partner, Terry Resha; beloved daughters, Jordan (Joseph) Evans and Julianne (Cody) Tidwell; brother, Bill (Janice) Peacher; sister, Joy (Jack) Roberts; grandchildren, Emma, Henry, Drake, Calvin, and Laramie Joan; nieces, Dana, Jill, Jessica (Dylan) and Jenna; nephews, Joe (Katherine) and Anthony; and 9 great nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, December 5th, 2025 at Sango UMC at 2:00pm with Rev. Willie Lyle officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, December 4th, 2025 from 3:00pm-7:00pm at Sango UMC and on Friday, December 5th, 2025 from 12:00pm until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Montgomery County Humane Society www.clarksvillehumanesociety.org
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal Tarpley Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; 931.645.6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com
