Clarksville Obituary: Thelma Louise Bryant

Clarksville, TN – Thelma Louise Bryant, age 97, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, December 1st, 2025.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 7th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr Roger Freeman officiating.
Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm and again on Sunday from 12noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Thelma entered this life on October 30th, 1928, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Alvin and Hattie Austin. Her remarkable life spanned nearly a century, during which she became a beacon of resilience and strength. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville.
Thelma’s contributions during World War II were nothing short of heroic. Working diligently at Brookley Army Airfield, she played a crucial role as a real-life Rosie the Riveter, utilizing her exceptional skills to patch and repair damaged airplanes critical to the war effort. Her work ethic began at an astonishing young age, as she joined the workforce at just 16 years old, bravely lying about her age to support her country in its time of need.
In recognition of her contributions, Thelma was celebrated by the Daughters of the American Revolution in March, receiving an award that honored her legacy as a symbol of courage and empowerment.
Additionally, her recent honor from Clarksville Online, spotlighted in the article “Riveter’s Legacy: Honoring World War II,” further illustrated how she represented the resilience of women who rose to the historical challenges of their time. Thelma will also be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Bryant; sons, Carl Bryant, James Bryant, and Larry Bryant; grandson, Scott Mills, and brother, Barney Austin.
Survivors include her daughters, Wanda Burnett (Louis), and Peggy Jernigan (Jimmy). She also leaves behind nineteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Find Us Faithful Fund.
Pallbearers will be Jonathan Biggs, Brian Biggs, Jackson Biggs, Jarrett Biggs, Michael Mills, and Oscar Sanders.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
About McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral
Serving the families of greater Montgomery and Houston county areas
For more than 100 years, McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville, TN, has been serving the families of greater Montgomery County and Houston County. We are one of the many funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, that understand the importance of offering quality services. From start to finish, your family can trust that our caring and knowledgeable staff will be here to assist you every step of the way. We offer affordably priced funeral , cremation , and memorial services that are designed to meet your family’s needs and budget.
With two locations to serve you, our funeral homes in Clarksville, TN, and Erin, TN can help you honor your loved one and say goodbye. Each year, we help hundreds of families in the area say meaningful goodbyes to their departed loved ones.
Our staff is comprised of some of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and caring funeral professionals in the industry. We understand that the loss of a loved one is a difficult time for a family. Our compassionate team will work hard to help you arrange a service that not only celebrates the legacy of your loved one but also provides your family with the closure and goodbye you need. From the first call to long after the service has ended, our team will be here to provide you with the resources and guidance you need.
We pledge to honor your loved one with dignity, respect, and personal attention to every detail. With two beautiful facilities, 24/7 service, and caring and knowledgeable staff, we are confident your family will have peace of mind in knowing that our family will be here for you when you need us.
For more information, visit their website at www.navefuneralhomes.com