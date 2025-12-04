Clarksville Obituary: Thelma Louise Bryant

Clarksville, TN – Thelma Louise Bryant, age 97, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Monday, December 1st, 2025.

Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on Sunday, December 7th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr Roger Freeman officiating.

Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 3:00pm to 6:00pm and again on Sunday from 12noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Thelma entered this life on October 30th, 1928, in Montgomery County, TN to the late Alvin and Hattie Austin. Her remarkable life spanned nearly a century, during which she became a beacon of resilience and strength. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville.

Thelma’s contributions during World War II were nothing short of heroic. Working diligently at Brookley Army Airfield, she played a crucial role as a real-life Rosie the Riveter, utilizing her exceptional skills to patch and repair damaged airplanes critical to the war effort. Her work ethic began at an astonishing young age, as she joined the workforce at just 16 years old, bravely lying about her age to support her country in its time of need.

In recognition of her contributions, Thelma was celebrated by the Daughters of the American Revolution in March, receiving an award that honored her legacy as a symbol of courage and empowerment.

Additionally, her recent honor from Clarksville Online, spotlighted in the article “Riveter’s Legacy: Honoring World War II,” further illustrated how she represented the resilience of women who rose to the historical challenges of their time. Thelma will also be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Bryant; sons, Carl Bryant, James Bryant, and Larry Bryant; grandson, Scott Mills, and brother, Barney Austin.

Survivors include her daughters, Wanda Burnett (Louis), and Peggy Jernigan (Jimmy). She also leaves behind nineteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Find Us Faithful Fund.

Pallbearers will be Jonathan Biggs, Brian Biggs, Jackson Biggs, Jarrett Biggs, Michael Mills, and Oscar Sanders.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com