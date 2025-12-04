33.7 F
Thursday, December 4, 2025
Clarksville Police Searching for Missing Teen Shawn Holt, Public Asked to Help

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Shawn Holt.

He was last seen on November 30th, 2025, at around 11:23pm at his residence on Linden Drive.

Shawn is 5’11” tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, has black hair, and has brown eyes. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

If you have any information about Shawn’s whereabouts, please call 911 immediately so officers can check his status or contact CPD Detective Herring at 931.648.0656, ext. 5325.

