Clarksville to Host Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic at Fortera Stadium December 13th

Clarksville, TN – Nearly 100 senior football players representing over 60 high schools from across the state will compete in Clarksville for the Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic at Austin Peay State University’s Fortera Stadium on Saturday, December 13th, 2025. Players will arrive in the city on Wednesday, December 10th to begin daily practice.

“The Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic is a prime opportunity to showcase Clarksville to Tennesseans who may have never visited before,” said Visit Clarksville Board Chairman Ginna Holleman. “For most of these athletes, this game will be their last time to play organized, competitive football. A high-caliber facility like Austin Peay’s Fortera Stadium makes such a positive impression and gives them a memorable experience. We are honored to provide that.”

As players participate in their daily practices, the families accompanying them spend their time shopping, dining, and exploring the city. Their activities are expected to generate an economic impact of $740,000. Since 2017, the event has resulted in more than $3.5 million in direct visitor spending on lodging, food, transportation, and other travel-related expenses.

The Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association, or TACA, first selected Clarksville to host the football event in 2017. After years of positive experiences, TACA officials and Visit Clarksville have renewed their commitment to host the game at Fortera Stadium through 2026.

“We are extremely excited about the talented players participating in this year’s matchup,” said Bill Marbet, Executive Director of the Tennessee Athletic Coaches Association. “The game is considered the state’s top event of its kind, showcasing many of the state’s top senior football players and high school football coaches.”

Additionally, college coaches from multiple states will be attending these sessions, checking for players they might have overlooked during the recruiting season.

Cheerleaders from multiple schools who have earned All-Star status will also be part of Saturday’s game. Cheerleaders for this event must have maintained a 3.0 grade point average, submitted an application that lists their community service and written an essay.

“It’s great that we have this enviable opportunity to host and showcase some of the best young athletes in Tennessee, right here in Clarksville. The Tennessee East-West All-Star Classic affords us a great opportunity to showcase Clarksville, as well,” said Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts. “To all of these athletes, their families, and supporters, we say welcome to Clarksville. We hope you enjoy your stay.”

“I am thrilled to welcome these young athletes back to Montgomery County,” said Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden. “Athletes from across the state have been coming here to compete in the East-West All-Star Classic since 2017, and we are grateful they choose our community to host this annual event. I encourage everyone to come out and support the athletes, their coaches, and their families as they showcase their incredible talent. And thank you to our Visit Clarksville team for consistently attracting and hosting high-quality sporting events in our area.”

Kickoff for the game is 1:00pm at Fortera Stadium. General admission tickets are $8.00 each for ages three and up. Anyone with a valid Military I.D. will receive free admission. Area high school football players who wear their high school jerseys may attend the game for free.

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourist Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influence tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions and group tours, and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts. In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by a nine-member board of directors and is funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax. In 2024, tourism spending in Montgomery County totaled $371 million, according to an annual report from the US Travel Association, Tourism Economics, and U.S. Census Bureau.