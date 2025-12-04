33.1 F
Customs House Museum & Cultural Center Raises Funds with Museum Marksman Challenge

News Staff
2nd Annual Museum Marksman Challenge. (Tony Centonze, Clarksville Living Magazine)
Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center just hosted its 2nd Annual Museum Marksman  Challenge at Cross Creek Clays in Palmyra, TN. The event, a fundraiser for the museum, allowed individuals and teams to compete for awards and prizes.

The invitation went out, encouraging shooters to “sign up as a participant for yourself, or register as a four-shooter team, and help the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center raise funds for the museum’s mission.

More than a dozen teams signed up and enjoyed absolutely perfect weather throughout the day, as they made their way around Cross Creek Clays’ amazing course. Organizers provided a light breakfast before the competition began and a hearty lunch afterward.

The 2025 Championship Team was composed of Bruce McGaha, Tad Jenkins, Marty Darnell, and Roger Farmer. The team scored 385 out of a possible 400. This year’s best individual score was Marty Moore with (100 of 100), and the Long Bird competition winner was Jake Travis who scored (5 of 5).   

