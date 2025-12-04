Roxy Regional Theatre Launches Patrick Barlow’s “A Christmas Carol” with $5 Opening Night Special, Friday

Clarksville, TN – It wouldn’t be Christmas without Charles Dickens’ timeless story of redemption! Witness Ebenezer Scrooge’s transformation from a stingy miser to a man who generously celebrates the spirit of the season all year long in Patrick Barlow’s A Christmas Carol, opening at the Roxy Regional Theatre this Friday, December 5th, 2025, at 7:00pm.

Directed by Noel Rennerfeldt, this fast-paced retelling by the writer of the Broadway and West End hit The 39 Steps takes Dickens’ classic story of greed, grief, ghoulish ghosts, and eleventh-hour redemption and makes it feel brand new again!

From Scrooge and Tiny Tim to Bob Cratchit and Mrs. Fezziwig, some of Dickens’ most beloved characters are brought to life by only five actors: David Graham (Ebenezer Scrooge), Levi O’Dell (Bob Cratchit and others), Kelly Brosnan (Ghost of Christmas Past and others), Ashley Birnbaum (Ghost of Christmas Present and others) and Jacob Tate Heuer (Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come and others).

Friday, December 5th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 6th at 2:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Sunday, December 7th at 2:00pm

Thursday, December 11th at 7:00pm

Friday, December 12th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 13th at 2:00pm (VERY LIMITED AVAILABILITY)

Sunday, December 14th at 2:00pm

Thursday, December 18th at 7:00pm

Friday, December 19th at 7:00pm

Saturday, December 20th at 2:00pm

Saturday, December 20th at 7:00pm

Sunday, December 21th at 2:00pm

Produced in part by Stephanie Taylor & David Magers and Stacey Streetman with additional funding support provided by Jim & Joyce Hines, A Christmas Carol is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

A Christmas Carol will be the final production in our current building at 100 Franklin Street before we move to our temporary location at 114 Public Square during construction of the Clarksville Performing Arts Center.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 10 and under) and may be reserved online at roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the box office between 9:00am and 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances.

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Thursday performances. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.