APSU Football Signs 16 Recruits in December Early Signing Period Under Coach Jeff Faris

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) head football coach Jeff Faris and the Governors’ coaching staff signed 16 high school players during Wednesday’s early signing period.

Austin Peay State University signed six players from the State of Tennessee, highlighted by three-star quarterback Kelvin Perkins (Southwind HS), who has been named a finalist for the Tennessee Mr. Football Award three times and won the award in 2023.

The APSU Govs also added three more in-state signees on offense: running back Robert Bailey (Shelbyville Central HS), tight end Roman Eulo (Walker Valley HS), and offensive lineman Issiaga Yattara (Knoxville Catholic HS).

Faris rounded out the in-state signees with a pair of defensive linemen from each end of the state, with Tobja Walters Jr. (Oak Ridge HS) and Memphis’ Charles Sullins (Southwind HS) joining the Governors.

Austin Peay State University also added a quartet of players from Georgia, with defensive backs Brock Adams (Wheeler HS) and Noah Voltaire (Sprayberry HS) joining defensive lineman Dawysn Sikes (Wayne County HS) and wide receiver Isaac Maman (Dacula HS)

Additionally, the APSU Govs offense added Xzavier Webber (Heritage Academy), a three-star wide receiver from Mississippi, and Ni’Kel Lewis (Hamburg HS), who rushed for an Arkansas single-season state record 53 touchdowns as a senior. Rounding out the signees on offense, the Governors added an offensive lineman from Indiana, Alec Surber (Decatur Central HS).

On defense, Austin Peay State University also signed defensive backs Walt Barrett (Florence HS) and Steron Davidson Jr. (Louisville Male HS) from Alabama and Kentucky, respectively. Finally, linebacker Kingston Johnson (Olentangy Orange HS) joined the Govs from Ohio.

For more offseason news and updates on Austin Peay State University football, follow along on X and Instagram or be sure to check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

December 2026 APSU Signing Class

Athlete Ht. Wt. Pos. Hometown High School Previous School Brock Adams 5-11 180 DB Austell, Ga. Wheeler HS Robert Bailey 5-10 225 RB Shelbyville, Tenn. Shelbyville Central HS Walt Barrett ‡ 6-0 185 DB Florence, Ala. Florence HS Steron Davidson Jr. ‡ 5-10 170 DB Louisville, Ky. Louisville Male HS Roman Eulo 6-2 200 TE Benton, Tenn. Walker Valley HS Kingston Johnson 6-1 210 LB Olentangy, Ohio Olentangy Orange HS Ni’Kel Lewis ‡ 5-8 195 RB Hamburg, Ark. Hamburg HS Isaac Maman 5-11 175 WR Lawrenceville, Ga. Dacula HS Kelvin Perkins III ‡ 6-1 195 QB Memphis, Tenn. Southwind HS Dawsyn Sikes 6-4 230 DL Odum, Ga. Wayne County HS Charles Sullins ‡ 6-2 250 DL Memphis, Tenn. Southwind HS Alec Surber 6-3 260 OL Indianapolis, Ind. Decatur Central HS Noah Voltaire 6-1 181 DB Kennesaw, Ga. Sprayberry HS Tobja Walters ‡ 6-1 295 DL Oak Ridge, Tenn. Oak Ridge HS Xzavier Webber 5-10 172 WR West Point, Miss. Heritage Academy Issiaga Yattara 6-4 290 OL Knoxville, Tenn. Knoxville Catholic HS

‡ – early enrollee/mid-year transfer (6)