Clarksville Obituary: Gage Michael Gower,

Clarksville, TN – A Celebration of Life Service for Gage Michael Gower, 23, of Clarksville, TN, will be on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025, at 3:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 17th, 2025 from 2:00pm until the hour of service.
Gage was born on July 24th, 2002 in Wilkes- Barre, PA. He passed away on November 30th, 2025. Gage was known for his strong work ethic and his love of building and remodeling. He took pride in working with his hands and rarely went anywhere without his Milwaukee tools. He enjoyed guns, hunting, and spending time outdoors.
Gage never judged others and was always willing to help anyone who needed it. He was the kind of person who would give whatever he had if it meant making someone else’s day a little easier. He was funny, smart, and a dedicated father.
Despite his young age, Gage accomplished a great deal. He served his community in Huntington Mills, PA as a firefighter and EMS worker, and he served his country in the United States Army.
Gage is preceded in death by his grandmother, Pamela Britton. He is survived by his wife Brianna Gower, son Brantley Michael Gower, father, Keith (Jolene) Cole Gower, mother, Tasha (Stephen Reider) Franklin, brother, Kaden Gower; grandparents, Clara and Robert Gower, grandfathers, Roger Britton, Charles Franklin, and Charlie Miller, mother-in-law, Melissa (Andy Chlupsa) Hunsinger; best friends, Clyde Mansfield, Deenie Barefoot, Anthony Hunzer, and Dillion Thorne, aunt, Caroline Franklin, who he only allowed to call him “Punker Butt”; and many other loving family members and friends.
Please visit Gage’s online guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
