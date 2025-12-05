35 F
Clarksville Police Requests Help Finding Madison Mimms

Madison Mimms
The Clarksville Police Department seeks Madison Mimms for a welfare check

Clarksville Police Department (CPD)Clarksville, TN — Authorities are reaching out to the community for help locating Madison Mimms, age 26, who was reported missing by a family member on November 30, 2025.

His sister, who filed the report, indicated she last received a text from him on December 3, 2025.

Madison stands 5’6″tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He has been known to spend time at the Residences on Ft. Campbell Boulevard (1671 Ft. Campbell Blvd.).

Anyone who spots Madison or has information about where he might be should call 911 immediately so officers can conduct a welfare check. Photos are included with this notice.

Those with tips or video footage that may assist the investigation should contact Detective E. Gibbons at (931) 648-0656, extension 5681.

