Clarksville’s Sango Night Market Brings Fresh Produce, Baked Goods, and Unique Crafts Every Monday

Clarksville, TN – Real farmers, fresh food, local artisans, every Monday. That’s the tagline for the Sango Night Market, which is just wrapping up its second full year of bringing great things to the community, not during the weekend, but on Mondays.

The market features vendors like Southwinds Cattle Company, Delectable Sweets and Keto Eats, Meg’s Macs, and many other great local vendors.

Sango Night Market’s Cassie Berger said, “This is our second year, and we’ll be here every Monday until November 10th. We love our new location; it has been great, and we love offering the community something fun to do on Monday nights. We started the year with around 60 vendors, but as the season goes along, that number decreases. A lot of that is based on seasonal availability.

“We are all about local baked goods, local farmers, and fresh flowers, which, sad to say, flower season is coming to an end. We like to have some unique items, like stained glass artists, and macrons. We extended our season into the fall this year. There are ways to support farmers and local artisans every day of the year. If we could go through the winter, we would.”

Photo Gallery