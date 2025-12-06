Oak Grove Butterfly Festival Delights Crowds with 2,600 Butterfly Release and New Attractions

Oak Grove, KY – The International & Regional Award-winning Oak Grove Butterfly Festival was back with some changes to the line-up this year, alongside the great array of family-friendly experiences that have made it a beloved tradition over the years.

This year’s free activities included zip-lining, military static displays, the butterfly house, face-painting, arts & crafts, Oscar the Robot, Pearl the Squirrel, and more.

“We released a mixture of Painted Ladies, Red Admirals, and Monarchs this year, about 2,600 in total,” Oak Grove Tourism Executive Director Traci Cunningham said. “This is our 17th year, and we had a great crowd. We had some rain this morning, and then the sun started shining, and we were so glad, because the crowd just kept building for us.

“This year, we had the Agri-Puppets show, the balloon artist, and the face painters. The petting zoo is always a big hit, and then we had this really cool green screen for taking creative pictures. Of course, the zip-lining is always popular. This is one of our biggest events, and we are so thankful for the thousands of folks who come out each year.”

Photo Gallery