APSU to celebrate Fall 2025 graduates with two commencement ceremonies

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) will honor approximately 1,157 students completing their degrees this semester during two commencement ceremonies on December 12th.

The ceremonies are scheduled for 9:00am and 2:00pm in the Dunn Center, with undergraduate and graduate students from each of the university’s academic colleges being recognized.

Tickets are free and open to the public through the commencement section of Austin Peay State University’s website. A livestream will also be available for those who cannot attend in person.

Attendees should be aware that the university enforces a clear bag policy and uses metal detectors at commencement. Clear bags no larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ are permitted, along with non-clear bags measuring 6.5″ x 4.5″ or smaller. Guests requiring medical equipment may request an exception.

Anyone with questions about tickets, policies, or ADA-compliant and wheelchair-accessible seating can reach the Office of the Registrar at 931.221.7121 or graduation@apsu.edu.

Updates regarding the ceremonies will be shared via email to graduating students, on APSU’s social media accounts, and at www.apsu.edu/graduation/commencement.php