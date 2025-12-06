APSU Women’s Basketball Falls 74-56 to Murray State at F&M Bank Arena

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 74-56 decision to Murray State, Saturday, at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (4-2) got on the board first with a layup by Veronaye Charlton, but Murray State (7-2 responded nine seconds later with a layup by Sharnecce Currie-Jelks. The two teams entered a scoring drought until a jumper by Anovia Sheals at 6:47.

Back-to-back three-pointers by the Racers allowed them their first lead of the game at 8-6 with under four minutes remaining in the first frame. The Racers ended the quarter on a 5-2 run to lead 17-8 heading into the second quarter.

The APSU Govs battled back to open the second frame with a three-pointer by Ines Gnahore, and Chalrton tied the game at 20 with 4:53 remaining. The Racers held the Governors scoreless from 4:53 to 1:15, which allowed them to extend their lead to 30-20. A layup by Kyra Perkins ended the Govs’ drought, cutting their deficit to eight. Murray State finished the first half on a 5-0 run to lead 35-22 at the break.

The two teams exchanged shots in the third, but a layup by Currie-Jelks gave them a 13-point lead at 44-31 with six and a half minutes to play. A three-pointer by Charlton and a jumper by Perkins cut the Govs’ trail to eight, but the Racers held them scoreless from 4:28-1:07, which was ended with two free throws by Sheals. Free throws by Currie-Jelks built the Racers’ lead to 14, but a trip to the charity stripe by Jade Rucker ended the quarter with the Racers leading 51-38.

A layup by Haven Ford and a three-pointer by Currie-Jelks extended Murray State’s lead to 20 with seven minutes left. The Governors and the Racers traded shots as a three-pointer by Sheals got the Govs within 16 at 70-54 with a minute and a half remaining. The Racers extended their lead with free throws, but a jumper by JaNiah Newell ended the game, giving the 74-56 win to the Racers.

The Difference

Points from the paint. The Racers outscored the Govenors 34-24 from inside the paint.

Free-throws. The Racers had 21 trips to the free-throw line, making 19 of them.

Inside The Box Score

Veronaye Charlton led with 17 points.

Charlton also led with three three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals paced the team with six rebounds.

Ines Gnahore had a team-high four steals

Jim’Miyah Branton dished out six assists.

The APSU Govs’ bench outscored the Racers’ 15-4.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.