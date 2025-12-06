Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball Heads to Texas for Sunday Matchup against UTRGV

Austin Peay (4-4 | 0-0 ASUN) at UTRGV (2-5 | 0-1 SLC)

Sunday, December 7th, 2025 | 1:00pm

Edinburg, TX | UTRGV Fieldhouse

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team’s penultimate road game of nonconference play takes it to the Lone Star State for a Sunday 1:00pm contest against UTRGV at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas.

Austin Peay’s (4-4) game at UTRGV (2-5) is its seventh road game of the early season, as all seven of the Governors’ contests away from Clarksville are coming in as many states.

Last time out, Austin Peay State University dropped a 96-84 decision to Kent State in Kent, Ohio. Collin Parker led APSU in scoring for the fifth-straight game with 30 points against the Golden Flashes, marking the graduate forward’s sixth-consecutive game reaching double figures. He also had a career-high seven three-pointers on just 10 attempts from beyond the arc, while also dishing out a career-best six assists in the decision.

A Montgomery City, Missouri native, Parker leads Austin Peay State University and ranks third in the ASUN with 17.0 points per game, while his 48.6 three-point percentage (17-for-35) also paces the team.

Parker, Tate McCubbin, Zyree Collins, and Anton Brookshire all have started each game for the Govs this season, while Rashaud Marshall has started each of the last five games in the low post.

Marshall is coming off his career’s best performance against KSU, with the Blytheville, Arkansas native setting career highs in points (23), made field goals (10), field goal attempts (16), and assists (3). Marshall has scored at least 11 points in each of the last four games, a stretch that began with a then-career-high-tying 14 points against one of his former teams, Ole Miss, on November 18th. Marshall currently paces APSU with a 66.7 field-goal percentage (32-48), 22 offensive rebounds, and seven blocks, while also ranking third on the team with 5.5 rebounds per night.

APSU’s rebounding leader, McCubbin has scored in double figures across 7-of-8 contests thus far during his sophomore campaign. The reigning ASUN Freshman of the Year also leads the team with 22 three-pointers, 6.1 rebounds per game, and is tied for a team-high in steals with 11 – matching the marks of Collins and Matt Enright.

From The Jump

Through the opening eight games of the season, APSU leads the ASUN in field-goal percentage defense (42.3), scoring defense (69.3), scoring margin (+10.4), turnover margin (+4.4), and turnovers forced per game (16.5). APSU’s 16.5 turnovers forced per game ranks 22nd nationally, while its 4.4 turnover margin is best for 31st in Division I.Sunday’s game will be live-streamed on ESPN+ with Jonah Goldberg, Danny Garcia, and Jaeda Rael on the call.

Austin Peay State University and UTRGV meet for the 10th time in program history, with APSU leading the all-time series, 5-4.

The meeting is the first since the 1991 season, with the Govs winning a 90-68 game during the 1991 Delta Bearcat Classic in Cincinnati, Ohio.

UTRGV is 4-1 all-time against the Govs in Edinburg, Texas, with the last game – and the Vaqueros’ last win in the series – in the Lone Star State coming in a 92-76 decision, December 20th, 1971.

Austin Peay State University is 13-9 all-time against current teams from the Southland Conference.

The Governors average 10.0 three-pointers per game, the most in program history. Austin Peay State University – who has recorded the best three-point offense in the program’s 95-year history – is on pace for 300 triples and 836 attempts from distance, which would best the previous records by 20 and 26, respectively.

About the UTRGV Vaqueros

UTRGV went 16-15 overall and 8-12 in Southland Conference play last season to finish ninth in the league and miss the SLC Tournament by one game. Last season, the Vaqueros led the Southland with 76.7 points per game and made a program-record 328 three-pointers on 997 attempts.

This season, UTRGV split its first four games, with losses at Baylor (November 3rd) and at Boise State (November 11th) and wins at Southern Utah (Nov. 8) and against NJCAA member, Southwestern Adventist (November 17th). Since its win against Southwestern Adventist, the Vaqueros have dropped three-straight games – all on the road – against Missouri State, #13 Illinois, and Stephen F. Austin.

UTRGV averages 9.9 three-pointers per game which is best for third in the Southland Conference and 68th nationally. 13 of its 14 rostered players have hit at least one three, with seven hitting at least five and four making at least per game.

Marvin McGhee leads the team with 15 made threes on a team-high 35 attempts. His 2.14 three-pointers per game are 10th in the SLC. Collectively, UTRGV leads its conference and ranks eighth nationally with a 41.3 three-point percentage.

The Vaqueros are fourth in the Southland with 78.7 points per game, with 30.6 of its points per game coming from its bench unit. Marvin McGhee III and Koree Cotton lead the team with 12.4 and 10.9 points per game, respectively, with both starting all seven games this season. Kye Dickson, who has started the last three games in UTRGV’s front court, is third on the team with 9.2 points per night.

Follow the APSU Govs

For offseason news and updates on all things Governors’ basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball

Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for its third home game of the season when it hosts East Tennessee State for a Friday 7:0pm game on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.