Clarksville Obituary: Angelica Lachelle Genes

Clarksville, TN – Angelica Lachelle Genes was born in Dothan, AL, on May 5th, 2001. Angelica departed this earthly life on November 20th, 2025.
Angelica attended public Schools in Newville, AL, and graduated from high school in 2015.
Angelica joined the United States Military in 2017 and after her discharge, she worked as a correctional officer at Riverbend Jail.
On February 6th, 2025, she married Mr. Ricky Genes
Angelica was a quiet person who loved to read and watch her favorite TV shows like Law and Order, and NCIS.
Angelica leaves to cherish her memory- Husband- Ricky Genes. Daughter- November Genes. Sisters-n-law- Kierra Genes and Nyasia Smith. Mother-n-law- Mary Smith and many other family and friends.
