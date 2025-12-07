Understanding Tennessee’s New SNAP Rules and What They Mean for Residents

Written by Amelia Luna

Legal Aid Society

Nashville, TN – The wait is finally over for the hundreds of thousands of Tennessee residents who have been awaiting their delayed Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits during the prolonged government shutdown.

Tennessee’s Department of Human Services (DHS) recently announced that SNAP benefits are in the process of being distributed to recipients via their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards, which will include any backlogged payments.

Other SNAP Changes

Even as monthly benefits resume, recipients should be aware of other changes to SNAP that may directly affect them. Not everyone who was once eligible for SNAP will continue to receive benefits going forward, and there will now be additional requirements for many recipients.

Work requirements, which had been suspended during COVID and were reinstated in 2023, were expanded this year to include most SNAP recipients from ages 18 to 64.

Many adults will now be required to work or volunteer 20 hours per week to retain their SNAP benefits. Groups for whom work requirements have changed include veterans, former foster youth and people experiencing homelessness.

Those who are still exempt include:

Anyone on SSI, SSDI or VA disability benefits

Anyone under age 18 or age 65 and older

Anyone with a child under age 14 in their SNAP household

Anyone who earns at least $217.50 per week before taxes

Anyone with a physical or mental condition preventing them from working

Anyone in school or training at least half-time

Anyone who is pregnant

Anyone receiving unemployment benefits, and

Anyone in drug or alcohol treatment.

If you don’t meet an exemption, you will only be eligible for three months of SNAP in a three-year period. The current three-year period started January 1st, 2025, and ends December 31st, 2027.

If you’re among those whose benefits are at risk, you should have already received a letter from DHS explaining how to keep your benefits by providing proof you meet an exemption. If you fall under one of the above exemptions, you can upload proof of your exemption to Tennessee DHS’s One DHS Customer Portal ( onedhs.tn.gov ) or bring it to your county’s DHS office.

How to apply for SNAP

Though SNAP continues to undergo changes, the good news is that it’s still available to help prevent food insecurity among low-income Tennesseans. To apply for SNAP, go to your county’s DHS office or visit onedhs.tn.gov to create an online account. You can also fax or mail your application to the DHS office in your county.

Initially, all you’ll need to supply is your name, address and signature. However, in order to be approved for benefits, you’ll need to provide some additional information, which may include:

A birth certificate or driver’s license

Up to 8 weeks of pay stubs for any household member who is working

Proof of Social Security, VA, unemployment, child support or alimony you receive

Documentation of the balance in any bank accounts you may have

Proof of rent or mortgage payments

Utility bills

Proof of daycare or babysitting costs

Proof of medical costs (for those who are disabled or age 60 and above)

It’s important to note that the earlier you apply in the month, the more SNAP you will get for the first month if you are approved. When you apply, make sure to get a receipt, including the date you applied and copies of any papers you’ve submitted.

DHS has 30 days to approve or deny most SNAP applications and provide benefits for eligible applicants. For Tennesseans making less than $150.00 a month before taxes, and who also have $100.00 or less in resources, DHS should approve or deny your application within seven days after you apply.

How Legal Aid Society can help

If you’ve been denied for SNAP or believe you’re entitled to more benefits than you’re receiving, Legal Aid Society may be able to help you. As Tennessee’s largest nonprofit law firm, we defend the legal rights of low-income and vulnerable people to obtain the basic necessities of life. We serve 48 counties across Middle Tennessee out of eight offices, located in Clarksville, Columbia, Cookeville, Gallatin, Murfreesboro, Nashville, Oak Ridge and Tullahoma.