History on the Rocks Returns with Stories of Foundries, Fine Art, and Forgotten Artifacts

Clarksville, TN — The winter issue of Second & Commerce covers a lot of ground: the historic Clarksville Foundry, painter Caney Hummon, the Hispanic Entrepreneurs Academy, Clarksville’s Jewish community, and a set of indigenous busts from Palmyra that are only now getting serious examination.

On Thursday, December 11th, contributors to the issue will gather at Beachaven Downtown to talk about their work. History on the Rocks runs from 5:30pm to 7:00pm on Franklin Street and is free to attend. Food and drinks are available for purchase.

Second & Commerce is the Customs House Museum’s magazine, focused on the art, history, and culture of Clarksville-Montgomery County. The event is a collaboration between the magazine and the museum.

The Museum Store is offering 15% off all purchases through December 31st, with 25% off for museum members. Spend $100.00 and receive a free 2025 Museum Ornament featuring artwork by Talia Arte.

Confirmed participants include Cindy Podurgal Chambers, Maria Jimenez and Caney Hummon, with additional contributors to be announced.

The event is free and open to the public. Beachaven Downtown will offer a limited menu available for purchase and custom drinks inspired by the stories in Second & Commerce Magazine Volume 5, Issue 1, such as Forge and Fire Mulled Wine, The Lillian Frosted Cranberry, and Thread of Life Wine Flight.