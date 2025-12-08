Senators Marsha Blackburn and Amy Klobuchar Introduce Bill to Combat Cargo Theft

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) introduced the Cargo Security Innovation Act, which would ensure that those on the front lines of the fight against cargo theft have state-of-the-art technology to protect their operations:

“Cargo theft is a pressing issue impacting businesses in Tennessee, and we need to shut down these organized crime groups that steal essential goods from Tennesseans to traffic drugs and weapons,” said Senator Blackburn. “Our bipartisan Cargo Security Innovation Act would help law enforcement bring more of these criminals to justice and disrupt these sophisticated cargo theft rings to protect our supply chains.”

“Cargo theft significantly impacts the supply chain, harming American businesses and consumers, especially food shippers. When criminals break into shipments, businesses are forced to return containers and dispose of compromised products,” said Senator Klobuchar. “Our bipartisan legislation would equip law enforcement with the resources to combat these crimes — creating a pilot program that invests in technology to curb cargo theft.”

Background

Cargo theft committed by sophisticated theft rings tied to organized crime is exploding across the U.S. targeting the busiest intermodal hubs.

Cargo theft jumped 57% in 2023, with reported losses topping $400 million. In Memphis, cargo theft jumped nearly 60% in the first six months of 2024 compared to all of 2023.

From food to electronics to pharmaceuticals, criminals are stealing essential goods in transit and disappearing without a trace. These aren’t random heists; they’re coordinated missions using fake IDs, GPS blockers, encrypted communications, and surveillance teams.

Organized crime groups treat cargo theft as a multi-billion-dollar criminal enterprise, funding violent drugs and weapons trafficking.

Federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies are coordinating to stop these crimes that have a direct impact on the American consumer, but they often lack the technology and resources to bring these criminals to justice.

The Cargo Security Innovation Act

The Cargo Security Innovation Act would:

Create a pilot program at the TSA to deploy advanced law enforcement or cargo security technologies at intermodal hubs across the country; and

Require a report to Congress evaluating the effectiveness of these technologies.

Click here for bill text.

Endorsements

The Cargo Security Innovation Act is endorsed by the American Trucking Associations, the Association of American Railroads, the Intermodal Association of North America, the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce, and IMC Logistics:

“Skyrocketing incidents of cargo theft undermine our supply chain, raise costs for consumers, and place truck drivers and warehouse workers directly in harm’s way. Due to the complex, multi-jurisdictional nature of these highly sophisticated crimes, only the federal government has the resources to take down organized theft groups. ATA commends Senators Blackburn and Klobuchar for introducing legislation to equip law enforcement with the advanced technological capabilities they need to keep pace with evolving criminal techniques and strike an effective blow against organized crime,” said Henry Hanscom, Senior Vice President, Legislative Affairs at American Trucking Associations.

“As organized criminal groups become more sophisticated and brazen in targeting our supply chain, advanced technology is essential to staying ahead. Railroads appreciate Senator Blackburn’s leadership on this critical issue and her support for expanding the tools and resources needed to disrupt and deter these criminal enterprises,” said Ian Jefferies, President & CEO of Association of American Railroads.

“IANA applauds Senator Blackburn and Senator Klobuchar’s leadership in addressing cargo theft through the introduction of the Cargo Security Innovation Act. By leveraging technology and fostering public-private collaboration, this legislation tackles a threat across all modes of transportation. With the establishment of the Transportation Security Administration and industry partnerships, this legislation will deliver meaningful solutions for America’s supply chain as well as IANA’s members,” said Anne Reinke, President of Intermodal Association of North America.

“The Greater Memphis Chamber welcomes the introduction of the Cargo Security Innovation Act by Senator Marsha Blackburn as a step toward addressing the escalating threat of cargo theft. Memphis, one of America’s busiest intermodal freight hubs, is on the front lines of this challenge. Strengthening cargo security is critical to protecting goods in transit, supporting employers, and sustaining the economic competitiveness of Memphis and other freight gateways vital to U.S. commerce,” said Ted Townsend, President & CEO of the Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce.

“IMC Logistics supports the Cargo Security Innovation Act and looks forward to its speedy passage in Congress. This legislation actively engages preventative, collaborative, and technology driven measures to halt the rise of intermodal cargo theft. This is welcome news for all intermodal transportation stakeholders. Thank you, Senator Blackburn and Senator Klobuchar for co-sponsoring this bill,” said Donna Lemm, Chief Strategy Officer at IMC Logistics.