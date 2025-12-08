APSU Athletics Reveals 2026 Red Coat Society Inductees to Be Honored January 22nd

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) Athletics and the Monocle Society will add Cooper Beazley, Charles “Chuck” Cates, Barry Kulback, Maggie Kulback, and Melessa Rye to the Governors’ Red Coat Society during ceremonies at halftime of the men’s basketball game against Florida Gulf Coast, January 22nd, 2026 at F&M Bank Arena.

The Governors’ Red Coat Society is a Hall of Fame for service to Austin Peay State University athletics. The society was established in 2004 to honor those individuals who have provided longtime support to Governors’ athletics. The 2026 class is the 21st inducted into the Red Coat Society, which grows to 63 inductees with this year’s class.

Two Austin Peay State University Alumni, Barry and Maggie Kulback, graduated from APSU in 1979 and 1977, respectively. The Kulback’s have been dedicated supporters of their alma mater, making annual donations every year since 1982. Barry and Maggie have been longtime members of the Govs Club and Monocle Society. Barry has held several roles at Austin Peay, including chair of the Fund Development Committee, member of the Governance Committee, chair of the Foundation Reimagined Committee, and Vice Chair of the Foundation. Additionally, Barry has served on the Engineering Physics Advisory Board and the “What If” Comprehensive Campaign Committee.

Maggie was the first female Student Government Association President in Austin Peay State University history and was elected the First Lady of Austin Peay State University. Maggie, along with her husband Barry, made a major gift pledge to the University during the 2010 Legacy Capital Campaign. In recognition of this gift, APSU named the atrium in the Maynard Mathematics and Computer Science Building the Kulback Atrium.

Cooper Beazley is a physician at Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance (TOA) and served as the team physician for Austin Peay State University from 1986 until his retirement in 2024. Beazley has served the University through his service as a member of the APSU Foundation and his contributions to APSU athletics programs and academic scholarship funding.

In 2013, Beazley was named to the APSU Athletics Hall of Fame, and the following year, he received the Chancellor’s Award of Excellence in Philanthropy from the Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR). A recipient of the Wendell H. Gilbert Award in 2021, Beazley is an involved member of the Clarksville community and the Austin Peay State University family.

A member of the Austin Peay State University football team from 1955-57, Charles “Chuck” Cates graduated from APSU in 1959. Cates has been involved with APSU Athletics through the Governors Club and Monocle Society, and is a devoted fan of the Governors, as well as a longtime season ticket holder for football and basketball. Cates has provided over 20 years of consecutive support to APSU, and his continued generosity has helped fund scholarships for current and future Governor student-athletes.

Melessa Rye becomes the newest member of the Rye Family inducted into the Red Coat Society. Her family is no strangers to the Red Coat Society, with her husband Len inducted in 2008 and her sister-in-law Patty Rye inducted in 2023.

Melessa has been a longtime supporter of Governor Athletics and can be frequently found cheering on all of APSU’s student-athletes at their games. A devout member of “The Gov Gang,” Melessa plays a key role in making sure Austin Peay State University’s student-athletes, friends, and families are always fed, whether at tailgates or other Governor Athletics events.

Red Coat Society Induction Classes

2026 – Cooper Beazley, Charles Cates, Barry Kulback, Maggie Kulback, Melessa Rye

2025 – Tom Creech, Jim Durrett, Kyle Luther, Larry Rocconi Jr., Jeff Truitt

2023 – Patty Rye, Brad and Jan Kirtley, Khandra Smalley

2022 – Dr. Jeannie Beauchamp, Ed Bunio, Tom Jones, Eunice Washington

2020 – L.M. Ellis, L.W. Harris, Vanessa Hollis

2019 – Joe and Cathi Maynard, Ron Morton

2018 – Jeff Bibb, Ricky Cooksey

2017 – Sherwin Clift, Dr. Don Luck

2016 – Ed Baggett, Dave Luther

2015 – Terry Griffin, Hal Mathews

2014 – Hendricks Fox, Dr. Tim Hall, Jack B. Turner

2013 – Charles Hand

2012 – James Corlew, Don Jenkins, Gary Mathews

2011 – Dr. Bruce Myers

2010 – Jimmy Dunn

2009 – Jerry Nass, Mike O’Malley, Mike Schrecker

2008 – Dwight Dickson, Paula Hallett, Len Rye

2007 – Bill Atkins, Dr. Sherry Hoppe, Dr. Gaines Hunt, Bill Roberts

2006 – Lawrence Baggett, Evans Harvill, Zoot Parker, Carolyn Yarbrough

2005 – Don Corlew, Davis McCutchen, Bobby Mills, Edmund Terrell

2004 – Brandon Buhler, Perkins Freeman, Richard Hardwick, H.R. Wortham