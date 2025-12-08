Austin Peay State University Names Enhanced Campus Food Pantry the Millan Foundation Impact Center

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) Board of Trustees approved the naming of the campus food pantry facility as the Millan Foundation Impact Center during its quarterly meeting on Friday, December 5th, 2025.

The naming recognizes the Millan Foundation’s transformational gift-in-place donation—APSU’s first privately-funded donation of this type—which will expand the food pantry’s capacity to serve 35% more students facing food insecurity.

Unlike typical campus food pantries that distribute only shelf-stable items, APSU’s facility provides fresh produce, meat, and eggs to students and their families—a comprehensive approach that will be expanded through this partnership.

“The Millan Foundation’s generous commitment to complete the buildout of our new food pantry facility is nothing short of remarkable,” said Dr. Mike Licari, APSU president. “This partnership represents our values of community collaboration and shared purpose at Austin Peay—uniting with organizations that share our commitment to student success.”

Meeting a Critical Need

During the 2024-25 academic year, the APSU Food Pantry served 505 new students through 3,889 visits, reaching an average of 220 students monthly and feeding 312 additional family members each month.

This family-focused approach sets APSU apart from most university food assistance programs, which typically serve only enrolled students. The historic partnership comes at a crucial time when student hunger continues to impact academic performance across college campuses nationwide.

Expanded Capacity and Enhanced Access

The enhanced facility will expand the pantry’s capacity to provide fresh, nutritious food to students and their families while improving accessibility for all users. Monthly food distribution will increase from 4,800 items to 6,500, enabling the pantry to serve 35% more students.

The facility will store 1,800 shelf-stable items compared to the current 1,400, while distribution of fresh produce, meat, and eggs will double from 50 pounds to 100 pounds monthly—maintaining APSU’s focus on complete nutrition rather than just emergency assistance.

Additionally, the number of hydroponic towers for on-site harvested fresh greens will double.

A Foundation Built on Impact

“At the Millan Foundation, our mission is to create a legacy of impact by partnering with good people and great organizations to broaden and strengthen their footprint,” said Leo Millan, president of the Millan Foundation. “We work to remove obstacles so our partners can fully carry out their mission. This partnership with Austin Peay State University reflects our commitment to collaborative efforts that uplift local organizations. Together, we’re turning the key to a brighter future for students and the Clarksville community.”

The foundation’s mission-driven approach aligns closely with the university’s focus on student support and community partnership.

“We’re fortunate to have partners like the Millan Foundation, who understand that true generosity isn’t just about giving—it’s about transforming lives and building futures,” said Kris Phillips, vice president for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy. “This partnership about more than facilities and infrastructure—it’s about hope, dignity, and opportunity for Austin Peay students.”

The partnership was celebrated during APSU’s Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week Breakfast on Wednesday, November 19th, followed by an official unlocking ceremony at the future home of the APSU Food Pantry.

The ceremonial unlocking marked the beginning of the facility transformation and symbolized new possibilities for student support. University leadership also launched a campaign for a permanent endowment to ensure long-term sustainability of the food pantry operations.

The APSU Food Pantry is a critical resource for students facing food insecurity, allowing them to focus on their academic pursuits rather than basic needs.

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University

For more information about supporting the APSU Food Pantry, visit givetoapsu.com/foodpantry or contact Victor Felts, director of philanthropy for the Division of Student Affairs and University College, at 931.221.7167 or feltsv@apsu.edu.

To establish a corporate partnership, endowment, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.