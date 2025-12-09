Clarksville Obituary: Ellen Mary June Webster

Clarksville, TN – Ellen Mary June Webster, known affectionately throughout her life as June, passed away surrounded by love and the memories of a life lived with quiet resilience, sharp wit, and immeasurable strength. Born in 1933 in London, June grew up during the tumultuous years of the Second World War, an experience that shaped the depth of character, independence, and resolve that defined her.

As a young girl, June was evacuated during Operation Pied Piper, first to Bournemouth and later to Yorkshire. She faced illness at an early age, spending time in St. Thomas’s Hospital and a convalescent home in Godalming, where, despite her solitude, she found comfort in books and the kindness of strangers. Returning home at eight, she continued her studies independently before winning a half-scholarship to Richmond Grammar School for Girls at the age of ten—an achievement that remained a point of quiet pride throughout her life.

June later worked for ten years at the Bank of England, where her natural discipline, intelligence, and facility with numbers found their perfect home. In her youth, she learned classical piano—hours of Sunday practice that formed the earliest expression of a lifelong love of music. Quietly, she held a creative dream of singing in nightclubs like Doris Day, imagining herself under soft lights with a microphone in hand. On her final day, surrounded by her son and daughters‑in‑law, June sang Christmas carols with joyful enthusiasm, drawing on the depths of her soul. Her voice, spirited and full, filled the room with warmth and love—a radiant final gift.

At sixteen, June met the love of her life, Derek Webster, at the Richmond ice rink. Their first encounter was famously awkward—Derek, shy and fumbling with his skates, startled when she tried to help him—but what began in nerves and laughter grew into a lifelong devotion. They married in a ceremony remembered for its simplicity and grace. Though the newspaper reported she carried red roses, June always smiled at the truth of it: she held a white prayer book tied with a white ribbon, with a spray of freesias threaded through it.

June and Derek welcomed their beloved son, Ashley—the great joy of her life. She took immense and quiet pride in his accomplishments, especially his distinguished career as an on‑air anchor and journalist for Fox Business. June watched him on television every day, her heart full each time his face and voice appeared on the screen. To her, seeing Ash doing what he loved was one of life’s greatest blessings—a reflection of both her legacy and Derek’s, the perfect blend of her disciplined mind and Derek’s gentle, imaginative spirit.

June cherished her father and brothers deeply. She carried the memory of wartime separation, family hardship, and childhood resilience with her, yet she also kept her humour, her directness, and her knack for saying exactly what she meant. Her relationship with Derek’s father, George, evolved over time from spirited clashes to genuine affection—especially after June used her own Bank of England bonus to buy Derek a beautiful handmade suit from Wigmores, much to George’s initial outrage and eventual admiration.

June also had an abiding love for animals, a gentle devotion that stayed with her throughout her life. Her beloved pussycats—Wellington and Sam—were her quiet companions. She also adored the family spaniels: Baxter, Gracie, and Iris. In her later years, Iris became her constant little shadow, sitting at her feet, watching over her, and sharing breakfast with her every single morning. Their companionship brought June comfort, laughter, and joy, reflecting her own generous spirit and deep capacity for love.

She leaves behind her devoted son, Ashley; and her daughters‑in‑law, Fiona Webster and Katherine Webster. She is also survived by her grandchildren—Elijah J. Webster and his partner Alex Wyse; Emily Webster and her partner Brandon Perkins; Cameron Webster and his wife Haley Murph Webster; and Colin Webster and his partner Jordan. Her legacy continues through her great‑grandchildren: Emily’s four children—Miah (11), Kaiden (10), Stevie (14 months), and Matthew (newborn); and Cameron’s son, Cooper (2). The family treasures the memory of their final Thanksgiving together—a joyful, heartfelt gathering that now feels like a blessing given at just the right time.

June Webster will be remembered as a woman of strength, humour, clarity, and profound love. Her life was not always easy, but it was deeply meaningful, and she touched the hearts of all who truly knew her. Her story, shaped by war, perseverance, love, music, and family, will continue to be told with honour by those who loved her most.

May she rest in peace, reunited with her beloved Derek.