Austin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute Receives Major Estate Gift for Conservation

Clarksville, TN – A generous gift from the estate of Joe Bryan Robertson will support the operations of the Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI), part of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Center of Excellence for Field Biology.

“Planned gifts like this one have the potential to make a great impact on Austin Peay State University and its unique programs,” said APSU Vice President for Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy Kris Phillips. “SGI is making great strides to improve conservation efforts, both on our campus and across the region. We are grateful to Mr. Robertson for including APSU and SGI in his estate plan.”

SGI is a collaboration of leaders in international biodiversity conservation based at APSU. The organization seeks to integrate research, consultation and education, along with the administration of grants, to create innovative solutions to address the multitude of complex issues facing Southeastern grasslands—the most imperiled ecosystems in eastern North America.

“We are honored by gifts like this that help strengthen our mission,” said Dr. Dwayne Estes, APSU professor of biology and executive director of SGI. “Philanthropic support enables us to grow our team and expand the impact of our conservation work.”

Invest in the future at Austin Peay State University

Planned gifts can be arranged through wills, trusts, life insurance and annuities and provide support for university endowments, permanently restricted funds managed by the Austin Peay State University Foundation. The amount of each scholarship award may vary and will be determined based upon the value of the endowment and the Foundation spending plan.

To establish an endowment, corporate partnership, or support other fundraising initiatives, contact the APSU Division of Alumni, Engagement and Philanthropy at 931.221.7127 or give@apsu.edu.