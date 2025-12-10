Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Water Valve Replacement, Road Closure for Main Street

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work that could cause a possible water outage and low water pressure on Thursday, December 11th, 2025, at 8:00am on Main Street and surrounding areas.

A water outage is possible for the following streets and roads

North Eleventh Street (East College Street to Main Street)

Main Street (1030 Main Street to Ninth Street)

Main Street will be closed from North Eleventh Street to 1007 Main Street. Traffic will be detoured to East College Street, North Eleventh Street, and Ninth Street to avoid the work zone. Motorists are asked to slow down and be alert to utility workers and their equipment.

The water valve replacement work is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 3:30pm.