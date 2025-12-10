Clarksville Obituary: Brian Daniel Whittemore

Clarksville, TN – Brian Daniel Whittemore, 67, currently of Clarksville, TN passed away December 9th, 2025 at home with loved ones. Brian was a Sheep, Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, friend and mentor.

He had a passion for helping others reach their dreams and obtain their goals in them engineering, audio and automotive area.

Born in Providence RI, Brian was the eldest son of Joan Sylvia and the late James Henry Whittemore.

He attended school in Cranston, RI before earning an Electrical Engineering degree from Georgia Technical Institute. Brian then put his education to use for more than 43 years at Southern Company and its subsidiaries where he held various roles including roles in leadership before retiring.

Brian was married for 38 years to his soulmate, Bridgette (Patterson) Whittemore, with whom he shared countless life adventures, including raising their two sons: Eric (Christina) and Daniel Whittemore, as well as being a proud grandparent to the “best grandchildren in the world,” Sean and Jasmine.

Brian also leaves behind a brother Andrew “Andy” Whittemore, his devoted niece Chiquita (Jason) Brinson and a host of loving family and friends.

Sincere gratitude is extended to their church family, Green Branch Christian Faith Center of Waynesboro, GA, for ongoing support and prayers under the leadership of Dr. Roger Lane.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to Vanderbilt University hospital in support of the Neuro Cognitive Disorders department.

Donate:

Online by selecting “Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone” or “In Memory of a Loved One” at the following link Ways to Give | Vanderbilt University

Medical Center Giving

By phone: 800.288.0028

Or by mail: Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Office of Development

P.O. Box 290369

525 Royal Parkway

Nashville, TN 37229-0369