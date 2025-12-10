Clarksville Obituary: Lieselotte Gonzalez Deal

Clarksville, TN – Lieselotte Gonzalez Deal, 87, a warm-hearted mother and passionate animal lover, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 7th, 2025. Lieselotte was born on March 31, 1938, in Waldkirch, Germany, and dedicated her life to creating a compassionate and nurturing home for her family.

Lieselotte received her education in Waldkirch, Germany, where she completed high school. After graduation, she attended a Trade School, majoring in Nursing and General Business.

Lieselotte later went on to serve the State of Tennessee as a Correctional Officer. She eventually retired from her career as a dedicated supervisor at Goodwill, where she was known for her strong work ethic and kind spirit.

Lieselotte’s greatest joy came from spending time with her family and fostering a loving environment. She loved being surrounded by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her beloved grand-puppies. Her hobbies were centered around her family-making Christmas butter cookies, gardening, and growing flowers. Through her gentle spirit, she brought beauty and warmth to everything she touched.

Lieselotte was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Rosa Rieder, and her eldest son, Bernhard Gonzalez.

She is survived by her daughter Sabina (Nina) and her son Erik (Cindy); her grandchildren Lee (Natalie), Shelby (Derek), Nicholas, Jared (Holly); and her great-grandchildren Jeremiah.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, December 12th, 2025 at 2:00pm at Sykes Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Friday from 12:00pm until the hour of service.