Clarksville Obituary: Sandra Renee Reyes

Clarksville, TN – Sandra Renee began her earthly journey on Monday, September 5th, 1955 to parents Robert Harris Burney and Essie Mae Majors-Burney in Clarksville, Tennessee. Her son, Marcellus Flynn; parents and brother, Anthony “Mabel” Burney preceded her in death.

She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church where she sang with the Youth Choir.

“Renee”, as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, received her formal education in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System, and she was a 1973 graduate of Clarksville High School.

“Renee” was full of life, joy and loved watching sports. She enjoyed dancing, laughing and having a good time. Her family and grandchildren were her pride and joy, and she loved being with them. Being the oldest, it was her responsibility to take care of her brothers and sisters after school. She made sure they had an after-school snack, did their homework and whatever she told them to do.

She loved hanging out with her friends who became close family friends. They were a very close group of ladies and had great times together. She would talk of them often and share lots of stories with the family. As her health began to decline, her spirit did not. She still enjoyed her life and gathered with her family and friends as often as she could. She would often say “God is Going to Take Care of Me”, and He has!

On Wednesday, December 3rd, 2025, “Renee” departed this life to be with the Lord.

She leaves to cherish precious memories two grandchildren: Marcellous Crawford and Ka’Bari Jaquez Carr; four great-grandchildren: Maurielle and Maiselle Crawford; Zayla Michelle Rae Crawford and Kamoria Syn’cere Love; sister, Roberta (Michael) Tharpe, Clarksville, TN; brothers: David “OJ” (Reba) Burney, Clarksville, TN and Aaron Maurice “Beedy” Burney, Springfield, TN ;best friend, Janet Long; dearest friends: Mary Roach Hagewood, Carrie Blair Hall, Sonya Ferguson Leavell, Gwen Wormack Hayes, Cynthia Cross Merkerson, Sandra Tyson, and the entire CHS Class of 1973 and a host of other relatives and friends.