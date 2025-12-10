Clarksville Obituary: Staff Sergeant Edward Lee Thacker

Clarksville, TN – Staff Sergeant Edward Lee Thacker was born on September 15th, 1960, in Milford, Delaware to the late Gladys Marie Ingram Rivera and Ernest Thacker. After graduating from Milford High School, He enlisted in the United States Army

National Guard in 1982, answering the call to serve his nation with honor and distinction.

During his 27 years of military service, Edward Thacker earned the rank of SSG/E6 in Troop B, R. SS 278th ACR. The 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment is one of five Armored Brigade Combat Teams in the National Guard. He served in Operation Desert Storm, and Operation Iraqi Freedom I. He earned several awards and recognition for exemplary dedication, leadership, and sacrifice.

Some of Ed’s accomplishments throughout his military career include receiving the following awards:

• ARMY SERVICE RIBBON • GOOD CONDUCT MEDAL • OVERSEAS SERVICE RIBBON • SOUTHWEST ASIA SERVICE MEDAL

• SAUDI ARABIA KUWAIT LIBERATION MEDAL • ARMY ACHIEVEMENT MEDAL

• GLOBAL WAR ON TERRORISM SERVICE MEDAL • IRAQ CAMPAIGN MEDAL • ARMED FORCES RESERVE MEDAL

In 2010, Staff Sergeant Edward Thacker transferred from the Army National Guard to the US Army Reserve. After retiring from active duty, he continued to embody the values of service and integrity through his post-military career as a cook at Blanchfield Community Army Hospital in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He was jovially referred to as “Thack Atack” by his buddies at work. Ed retired from the Blanchfield Community Army Hospital in 2022.

Although Ed, aka Zeus, was known to be very quiet, he was also known to be a GOOD MAN by everyone who knew him. In 2009 he met the love of his life Tina. He knew early on that he would marry her and accomplished that mission in 2010. They became the best of friends and did everything together as one. They were blessed to find the love that God ordained for them both to have, in each other.

Ed deeply valued family, faith, service, and legacy. He loved spending quality time with his wife, buying and working on cars (his favorite car was the corvette), he enjoyed working on projects around the home, gardening, cooking, fishing, watching movies, collecting Marvel comic books, (The Hulk was his favorite Marvel character), and watching Cartoon Network (Scooby Doo was one of his favorite cartoon characters).

Ed will lovingly be remembered and cherished by his wife Tina Thacker, three children Antonio Mitchell (wife Carisa Mitchell), Latoya Alls-Hawkins (husband Clarence Hawkins), and Tiana Alls. Five grandchildren, Troy Armstrong, Nancie Martin, Antonio Mitchell Jr., Heavin Mitchel, and Angel Mitchel. Six Brothers, Michael K. Ingram (wife Celia Ingram), Brian A. Ingram (preceded in death), Paul Rivera, (wife Jennifer Rivera), Leonzo Rivera, Luis Rivera, Antonio Rivera (wife Julie Rivera), One Sister Gladys M. Ross (husband Eugene Ross). One Aunt Slivia Norwood. One special sister in law Ethel Thompson. Four Special friends Rosa, Woody, Debra and Harry Brown. And a host of cousins, nieces (Nehemiah aka Nene, and Clara), and nephews.

His memory will forever be cherished by a host of family, friends, brothers- and sisters-in-arms, and all who had the privilege to know him.

DEAR FAMILY AND FRIENDS:

Please be advised that I have moved. I received a call from God, the Chief Architect, on Thursday, November 20, 2025, informing me that my new house was completed. Well, my new house is finished now, and what a sight to behold. It is located on an exclusive estate area behind a beautiful pearly gate. Of course, you know the streets are paved with gold and every day is Sunday, just like you’ve been told. Trees with twelve manners of fruit grace my garden, and I can walk and talk with my Master without a worry or care in the world. Oh yes, I have my designer here who has fitted me with my very own white robe with wings. I could go on and on about my new home, but instead, I’m going to pray for each one of you that you too will be able to move here someday with me. Before I go, let me give you my new address:

Edward Lee Thacker

1120 Pearly Gates Road

Godstown, Heaven 71717

P.S. I don’t have a telephone, but you can always call on God. If you don’t know His telephone number, read your Bible, it is listed on every page. This is not goodbye, but see you later.

Family Hour 10 AM Monday, December 15th, 2025, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00am at Clarksville Assembly of God, 1186 Fort Campbell Boulevard, Clarksville, TN 37042. Visitation hours will be from 4:00pm-8:00pm on Sunday, December 14th, 2025 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.

Edward Lee Thacker will be laid to rest at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Kentucky with Army National Guard Honors rendered at the grave site.

After the Interment, the repast will follow at Clarksville First Assembly of God.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT OF APPRECIATION

The family would like to thank everyone for their heartfelt condolences, prayers, sympathy cards, and support during this time of bereavement.

Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and condolences may be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com