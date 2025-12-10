TDOT to Close I-40 Eastbound Lane over Harpeth River for Milling and Paving

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will conduct a lane closure on Interstate 40 in Cheatham County.

On Thursday, December 11th, 2025, from 5:00pm to 5:00am, crews with TDOT will close the right lane of I-40 eastbound over the Harpeth River, just past Exit 188 (SR 249/Kingston Springs/Ashland City). This closure is necessary to mill and pave the lane.

All work is weather-dependent. As always, drivers are reminded to allow additional time, slow down, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee carries the possibility of up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833.TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.