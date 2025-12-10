44.6 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
Thirsty Goat’s Girls Night Offers Food, Drinks, Trivia, and Memorable Moments in Clarksville

By News Staff
Tera Haslem, Kathi Drouillard and Terri Mita

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – The Thirsty Goat’s motto – “A craft beer garden, an artisan coffee shop and a place to gather all rolled into one. It’s whatever floats your goat.” That sort of sums up one of Clarksville’s most unique food and beverage venues.

Recently, we got to check out Girls Night. The announcement said, “Guess what’s back, back again?! Y’all made our first Girls Night such a success that we HAD to bring it back. This time around, we’ll have new vendors, Pop-Culture trivia, and more fun food specials.”

And they did. The parking lot next to the establishment was full, along with the one across the street and the one on the other side of 41-A. The deck, the beer garden, and all the tables inside were filled with smiling faces.

On the Thirty Goat’s website, co-owner Hunter Stapp says, “… It’s not just a restaurant or a bar or a coffee shop. It’s a funky little hangout … where everyone can come and gather together around a table and make memories that will last a lifetime. Oh, and have some amazingly delicious food and drinks along the way.”

